The Amazon VP who quit and called the company ‘chickens—‘ says Google, Comcast, and Huawei got in touch

Tim Bray, an Amazon vice president and engineer, caused a stir on Monday with the announcement of his resignation from the company.

In a blog post, Bray said he quit in protest after Amazon fired whistleblowers who criticized its treatment of its warehouse workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the exit would probably cost him $1 million.

Bray tweeted later on Monday that he was already getting approached by rival tech firms, including Google and Huawei.

Tim Bray’s blog post on Monday explaining his resignation was shared widely. Bray, who held the title of distinguished engineer, wrote that he left the company after it fired workers who openly criticized its warehouse conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, a move he called “chickenshit.” (He later retracted the insult, calling it “mean-spirited.”)

This seems to have caught the eye of some other tech companies.

“Recruiters so far: Google, Comcast, Huawei. And a bunch of startups,” Bray tweeted later on Monday, adding that he’s not currently looking for work.

Bray said in his blog post that leaving Amazon would likely cost him $1 million. He told Business Insider’s Eugene Kim that there was no “agenda” behind the post.

“I’m a blogger – I write the story of my life,” Bray said.

Amazon has fired several employees who protested or criticized its response to the pandemic. Amazon has seen a huge uptick in demand from online shoppers and has had to balance that demand with the safety of its warehouse workers.

In March, Amazon fired Chris Smalls after he organized a protest calling for better working conditions in the New York warehouse he worked in. A leaked memo later showed high-level executives discussing Smalls in unflattering terms at a meeting with CEO Jeff Bezos.

“He’s not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position,” David Zapolsky, Amazon’s top lawyer, wrote about Smalls.

Amazon in April also fired two designers who had criticized the company’s treatment of its warehouse workers. One of the designers, Emily Cunningham, thanked Bray on Monday for his resignation.