Ousted Nissan head Carlos Ghosn and wife Carole are now both wanted by Japan. Here’s the story of the couple’s intense relationship.

caption Carlos Ghosn and his Wife Carole pose for a picture in 2017. source REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Former Nissan head Carlos Ghosn has captured the world’s attention with his escape from Japan before trial at the end of December.

Some reports say that his wife, Carole Ghosn, planned the escape, although Ghosn claims that his wife didn’t know anything about the escape.

Now, Tokyo prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, as they try to find ways to extradite her husband.

Here is their relationship in photos.

Former Nissan head Carlos Ghosn and his wife of four years, Carole Ghosn, are now both wanted for arrest by the Japanese government.

Carlos Ghosn has been accused of underreporting his salary for years and misusing company funds to pay for his wedding, mansions, private jets, and more. Carole Ghosn is wanted for allegedly lying during her testimony about what she knew regarding her husband’s funds. The couple is staying in Lebanon, where Carole was born and Carlos spent much of his childhood. The country does not extradite to Japan.

The Ghosn’s relationship has been filled with trips on jets, company-funded apartments, and a lavish wedding. Here is their relationship, in photos.

Businessman Carlos Ghosn became COO of Nissan in 1999, and CEO in 2001. In 2016, he was put in charge of the global grouping that included Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi.

source YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images

Ghosn was born in Brazil and grew up in Lebanon. After living in France for a few years, he settled in Japan in 1999 for his position with Nissan, although he kept apartments in other cities around the world, the WSJ reports.

source Nissan

Ghosn separated from his first wife, Rita, in 2010, who reportedly “wore recycled clothes and loved playing bridge.” They officially divorced in 2012, according to the WSJ.

source Photo by Pierre HOUNSFIELD/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In 2010, Ghosn began dating his now-wife, Carole Nahas, a Lebanon-born businesswoman who lived most of her life in the US.

source Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage

Nahas, who had founded a company selling luxury caftans, was reportedly a “calming influence” on Ghosn according to Japanese media.

caption Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and his wife Carole pose. Picture taken May 26, 2017. source REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

In 2012, Ghosn purchased a $5.7 million beachfront apartment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil through a subsidiary of his venture investment firm Zi-A. Though it was company property, Ghosn reportedly hosted family gatherings in the apartment regularly.

source MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Ghosn and his future wife have spent time in Brazil throughout their relationship. In 2014, they watched the final match of the FIFA World Cup together.

source Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

They were spectators throughout the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, which Nissan sponsored.

source Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

They still found quality time with each other…

source Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

…and snack breaks.

source Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

That year, Zi-A also reportedly paid nearly $9 million for a mansion in Beirut, along with another $6 million on furniture and upgrades.

source Photo by JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images

Around 2015, Nahas taught Ghosn how to ski, according to the New York Times.

source Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

In 2016, Carlos and Carole Ghosn celebrated their wedding and Carole’s 50th birthday. They rented the Grand Trianon at Versailles for a Marie Antoinette-themed wedding, complete with actors in 18th-century costumes.

caption The campus features a replica of Versailles in Paris. source Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images

Photos of the lavish wedding were published by Town and Country magazine.

Bloomberg later reported that Ghosn spent $57,000 of Renault’s money on his Versailles wedding, the car company disclosed.

source Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images

Shortly after the wedding, Nissan bought Ghosn a Gulfstream G650. The jet reportedly started making frequent trips to Beirut, according to the Wall Street Journal.

source Photo by Jun Sato/Getty Images

In November 2018, police surrounded Ghosn’s jet in Tokyo to arrest him based on allegations that he was underreporting his pay and misusing company funds.

source Photo by The Asahi Shimbun/The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

In March of 2019, the couple was briefly reunited when Carlos was released after 108 days on a nearly $9 million bail. He was then placed under 24/7 surveillance and was not allowed to contact his wife the entire time. They were kept apart by Japanese prosecutors for seven months.

source Reuters

In October, Carole started planning his escape from Japan, according to Imad Ajami. a Lebanese consultant who reportedly met with Ghosn while he was in Japan. Ghosn denies that any family members were involved in his escape.

source Photo by Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Carole Ghosn tried to use her US citizenship to help her husband. In April, Ghosn wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post about what she called “Japan’s ‘hostage justice’ system,” and she asked Trump to intervene on her Carlos’ behalf. In April, she released a statement asking French President Emmanuel Macron to help.

source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

On December 29, Ghosn escaped by bullet train and private jet by hiding in an audio equipment case that was too large for the scanners at the airport. After a stop in Turkey, he landed in Lebanon, which does not have an extradition agreement with Japan.

WSJ has obtained a photo of the audio-equipment case used by Carlos Ghosn to sneak out of Japan. The case has holes drilled in the bottom so Ghosn could breathe. Amazing find by @gauthiervillars https://t.co/XK4sf5x6Dy pic.twitter.com/DcuvsiFXDg — Mark Maremont (@MarkMaremont) January 4, 2020

Carlos and Carole Ghosn reportedly spent New Year’s eve together in Beirut. Carole told The Wall Street Journal that reuniting with her husband was the “best gift of my life.” They are staying in the mansion bought by Nissan, which the company has so far been unsuccessful in forcing them out of.

On Tuesday, Tokyo prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn for allegedly lying during her testimony. Carlos Ghosn maintains that his wife had no knowledge of his escape.

At a January 8 press conference in Lebanon, Ghosn again denied charges against him, and accused critics of “character assassination.” He described the case against him as a corporate plot between the Japanese prosecutors and his former company.

source Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images

