Ex-Maryland police officer has been charged with raping and attempting to transmit HIV to a woman he pulled over

source ArtOlympic/ Shutterstock

Former Fairmont Heights police officer Martique Vanderpool is accused of raping a woman following a traffic stop in September.

A Prince George County grand jury indicted Vanderpool Tuesday on a slew of charges, including that he knowingly exposed the woman to HIV.

Vanderpool resigned from duty after his arrest.

Police have asked victims of a sexual assault involving Vanderpool, or those who have had sexual contact with him and he did not disclose his HIV diagnosis, to call detectives at 301-856-2660.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Maryland grand jury has indicted a former police officer on charges that he forced a woman to have sex with him – knowingly exposing her to HIV – after a September traffic stop, according to a statement from the Prince George County Police Department.

“Earlier this month, a judge initially dismissed the first-degree rape charge and remanded Vanderpool to home confinement and placement on electronic monitoring,” police said in the statement. “The grand jury, after receiving all of the evidence, returned the charges yesterday to include first-degree rape charge.”

Prosecutors allege that Martique Vanderpool, 30, was on duty with the Fairmont Heights Police Department on Sept. 6 when he and another officer pulled over female driver. During the stop, Vanderpool asked the woman to get out of her car and placed her in handcuffs, according to police.

She was then taken back to the police station, where he demanded that she either engage in a sex act or be arrested, police said. She complied.

The Prince George Police Department arrested Vanderpool in December and he later resigned from the Fairmont Heights Police Department. He faces 11 charges in total.

During their investigation, the Prince George police confirmed that Vanderpool was HIV positive, and his charges include knowingly exposing or attempting to expose a victim to HIV.

On Wednesday, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski called the allegations troubling and asked the public to report any other incidents involving Vanderpool, according to The Washington Post.

Grand jury indicts Martique Vanderpool on multiple charges to include rape & exposing/attempting to expose victim to HIV.https://t.co/cXnTalvYs1 pic.twitter.com/nMN1o4W1dJ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 22, 2020

“This conduct creates . . . concerns that we may have other people that have been impacted, whether as victims of crime or relationships with the individual in question,” Stawinski said at a news conference Wednesday, according to the Post.

No other victims have come forward, the Post reported.

Police have asked victims of a sexual assault involving Vanderpool, or those who have had sexual contact with him and he didn’t disclose his HIV diagnosis, to call detectives at 301-856-2660.