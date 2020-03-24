How this New York City couple became one of the last to see their child born together before hospitals instituted a delivery room ban for partners

source Spencer Pitman

As of this week, women going into labor in NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals won’t be allowed to have anyone with them, including their partners.

The move has been criticized as a traumatic addition to childbirth and is in contrast with World Health Organization guidelines that state “having a companion of choice present during delivery” is part of “high-quality care before, during and after childbirth” promised to those giving birth amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Spencer Pitman, who in light of the partner ban is missing out on postpartum care, said he and his wife Sarah were likely one of the last New York City couples to be together in the delivery room.

“I walked out at some point to grab something from the waiting area and there were two couples there and you could tell they had just gotten the news that they weren’t going to be able to birth together,” Spencer told Insider. “They were sobbing, you know? And I’m just like, f— man.”

In the week leading up to the birth of their daughter, Spencer Pitman and his wife Sarah tried to keep calm as New York City’s coronavirus outbreak rapidly changed hospital recommendations.

The final days in the Long Island City-based couple’s preparation for their first child came alongside New York emerging as the US epicenter for coronavirus infections. As the city slid into crisis and government-ordered lockdown on normal life, the Pitmans rationalized that if their families who lived out of town couldn’t be with them, at least they had their friends, Spencer told Insider.

However, as their March 23 due date drew closer, hospital regulations grew tighter, cutting down on visitors who could possibly be carrying the virus. Last Wednesday, an advisory from the state health department prompted hospitals to only allow one individual to accompany an expectant mother.

The Pitmans took the policy change in stride, Spencer said, until they received a worrying call Saturday night. Their OBGYN had just heard the news that by early Sunday morning, women going into labor in NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals wouldn’t be allowed to have anyone with them, including their partners.

Around 10:30 p.m., on their OBGYN’s recommendation, the couple checked into Manhattan’s Cornell-Weill hospital, one of NewYork-Presbyterian’s four labor delivery hospitals that comprise some of the city’s top centers for maternity and infant care.

Spencer said that upon their arrival at the hospital, he wasn’t offered any screening for the novel coronavirus, but Sarah was tested and her results came back negative. Staff doing their intake also gave them the news that they were likely one of the last couples in New York to be together for the delivery, Spencer said, and would be separated for Sarah’s postpartum care.

source Courtesy of Spencer Pitman

They wore masks throughout the labor process, which Spencer said left an odd footnote on the process that had turned out far from the couple’s expectations, and also left him wondering about expecting couples who would have to face the milestone separately in coming weeks.

“It’s like the fundamental fabric of society changes,” Spencer said of the rule’s effect on the labor process. “We would have thought about things differently.”

While the Pitman’s birth plans were upended by the coronavirus pandemic, Spencer, who had only an hour to spend with his wife after she’d given birth, said the unexpected policy change meant to lower risk of infection is “for the greater good.”

“Neither of us is sick,” Spencer said,” so I know it’s not that bad – but the surprise is the issue.”

In addition to surprising expecting couples, the policy is in contrast with World Health Organization guidelines announced last week that describe part of “the right to high-quality care before, during and after childbirth” promised to last week on the matter, which state that “all pregnant women, including those with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections,” includes “having a companion of choice present during delivery.”

The move was criticized by advocates like Jesse Pournaras, a New York City doula who started an online petition against the policy, gaining more than 200,000 signatures in protest of mothers giving birth alone.

In comments reported ahead of the policy announcement, Dr. Laura Forese, NewYork-Presbyterian’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said authorities recognized it marked a “significant step” in attempting to lessen the risk of infection for new mothers, babies, and staff.

It’s unclear how long the policy would remain in place as New York-area hospitals struggle to keep up with treatment demands amid the outbreak, as the state asked med students and certified health care workers to volunteer in delivering care and authorities convert spaces like Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan into an emergency hospital.