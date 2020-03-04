US jails and prisons are ‘fertile grounds for infectious disease’ and preventing the spread of coronavirus behind bars will be a challenge, say experts

caption Doherty Tim, senior officer specialist, Federal Bureau of Prisons, chats with Ben Lupo, 64, from Youngstown, Ohio, at Devens federal prison in Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 22, 2015. source Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images

There are 2.3 million people incarcerated in the US.

Like the flu, coronavirus prevention is dependent on frequent handwashing and isolation from people who are sick.

In jails and prisons, where people are living in close quarters, that will be a challenge.

More than two million people are being held in jails and prisons across the United States, and oftentimes these men and women are tightly housed.

Preventing the spread of the highly contagious and deadly coronavirus in these institutions will pose unique challenges, medical experts told Business Insider.

“They’re unique because these people are in tight confines, often tightly packed, and that’s a fertile ground for infectious disease,” said Dr. Burton Bentley II, an emergency medicine physician and founder of the consulting firm Elite Medical Experts. “Anytime you have populations that are tightly condensed, the spread of communicable diseases … is obviously elevated and accelerated.”

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 3,200 people and infected more than 94,000.

More than 230 deaths have been reported outside of mainland China, including nine in the US.

There is no vaccine for the virus, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s primary recommendations include avoiding close contact with people who are sick, avoiding touching your eyes and nose, and staying home when feeling ill.

While these prevention measures might be easily executed by the general public, that may not the case for people who are incarcerated in dormitory-style housing.

“Logistically, that’s very difficult in close quarters,” Dr. Thomas L. Fariss, an occupational medicine specialist and consultant for Elite, told Business Insider.

In China, prisons have become a hotbed for the new coronavirus and Iran has made the move to temporarily release 54,000 people from prison to stem the outbreak.

caption A medical worker in a protective suit inspects a CT scan at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province, China. source China Daily/Reuters

The Bureau of Prisons has yet to release its coronavirus plan

Of the 2.3 million incarcerated Americans, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) holds a total of 175,135 inmates across the country. The remaining population can be found in county jails and state prisons.

The agency has not released an official contingency plan for how it plans to deal with the spread of coronavirus, but spokesman Scott Taylor told Business Insider that it is following CDC recommendations and has provided guidance to healthcare professionals throughout the system.

There is “a screening tool in place for use in the event an inmate or staff member is exposed or symptomatic,” Taylor told Business Insider.

The screening tool is a set of questions that inquire about an individual’s contact history, travel history, and symptoms, and is designed to better clarify the risks an individual may have for contracting the disease, Taylor said.

The agency also has an internal system for reporting outbreaks, he said.

“As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, the BOP updates and refines its recommendations, guidance, and protocols, and will continue to provide helpful information to staff, inmates and federal, state and local partners,” Taylor said in an email.

Some facilities have suspended visitor access to prisoners

Prevention measures for the coronavirus are similar to the seasonal flu, which has already killed 20,000 people this year, Fariss said.

Fariss expects that any policies to prevent the spread of coronavirus in correctional facilities will look similar to how they address influenza.

“This probably needs to be something similar to that in terms of the public health measures that need to be taken,” he said.

The New York Department of Correction manages 11 inmate facilities, including eight that are located on Rikers Island.

The agency has instructed its correction officers to follow “basic flu protocols such as covering nose/mouth when coughing or sneezing and washing hands frequently,” according to a statement.

“The Department is in close coordination, working with the CDC, NYC Department of Health, and Correctional Health Services to identify and evaluate detainees with potential symptoms and refer them for testing as necessary, Deputy Commissioner for Public Information, Peter Thorne, said in a written statement.

Some correctional institutions have taken an additional precaution by limiting the number of visitors who enter the facilities.

While New Jersey has not yet had a coronavirus diagnosis, the Bergen County Jail, which is about 16 miles from Manhattan, has suspended their contact visit policies for detainees and inmates, according to the facilities spokesman, Derek Sands.

“Additionally, the Bergen County Health Department and the Sheriff’s Office have a quarantine plan on standby in the event of suspected cases,” Sands said.

Access to care and incubation pose a “logistical barrier” for correctional facilities

Bentley said that he has no doubt that leadership at prisons and jails around the country are meeting to create and update contingency plans as the outbreak spreads.

Still, the sheer lack of access to immediate care in these institutions will make it hard to stem the virus, he said.

While the correctional system has come a long way in terms of providing healthcare to inmates, that access looks different than it does for the general population, he said.

“If you don’t feel good today, you can pop into an urgent care, or if you’re really not feeling well you can go over to the ER,” Bentley said.

With inmates, though, there is a requirement that two guards be present with every inmate who is transported outside of the facility, Bentley said.

Unless someone is showing visible symptoms, it’s unlikely that they will be taken to an outside hospital for testing, he said.

Another barrier to prevention inside correctional facilities is the length of time a patient carrying the coronavirus may be asymptomatic, Bentley said.

“It’s not that they’re going to keep them (without care for) too long,” Bentley said of jails and prisons. “But, for them to enter the private system there’s a bit of a logistical barrier.”

Coming up with policies is only part of the puzzle – it’s how they’re implemented that matters

Jack Donson worked for the US Bureau of Prisons for more than 20 years. He has since retired.

Nearly every move made in the system is dictated by policy and there are policies in place for almost every emergency that can pop up, Donson told Business Insider.

“This is a bit different because it’s new,” he said of the coronavirus. “When something kicks off, you have a paint by numbers to go with. Not with the coronavirus.”

Donson said that he’s sure a formalized policy is in the works, as there are people employed to prepare for incidents just like this.

If an outbreak does crop up in the prison system, it likely won’t be because staff didn’t have a plan to address the problem, but rather that it wasn’t carried out, he said.

“Usually, if there is a problem it’s because they haven’t implemented their own policy,” Donson said.

Donson said that in all his time working in the prison system, he never witnessed a serious flu outbreak.

He was, however, directly involved during a MRSA outbreak and remembers the process of getting an inmate into a helicopter to be transported to a hospital for treatment.

“In close quarters like that, MRSA spreads fast. Things can happen quickly in close living,” he said. “It’s not the best environment for when something like this happens.”

Donson said that the prison system has the ability to keep and search data on inmates who may have traveled to areas of concern. That data should be able to assist in monitoring the virus, but it’s up to the individual prisons will use the available data, he said.

There is a shortage of staff in the BOP, he said.

“There are people showing up and leaving every day. There could be Italians, people from China, who got arrested in the last few weeks,” Donson said. “I’m not freaking out, but then again I’m not comfortable that they’re going to be able to deal with this.”

