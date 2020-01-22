Express is closing 31 stores in 20 states this month. See if your local store is on the list.

Bethany Biron, Business Insider US
Express is closing 100 stores by 2022, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The closures include 31 stores across 20 states that will shutter by the end of the month, building upon the nine locations that closed in 2019. An additional 35 locations are expected to close by the end of January 2021, leaving a remaining 25 to shutter next year, Express officials said in a presentation to investors.

According to CEO Tim Baxter, the downsizing is part of a larger cost reduction strategy aimed at helping to bolster the ailing mall brand.

“My expectation is that we will return to a mid-single-digit operating margin through a combination of low-single-digit comp sales growth, margin expansion and cost reductions,” Baxter said in a statement. “This will of course take some time, but we have a clear path.”

An Express spokesperson provided a full list of the 31 stores closing this month. Here’s the list of stores, organized by state:

Arizona

  • Phoenix: Paradise Valley Mall, 4568 E Cactus Rd.

Arkansas

  • Little Rock: Park Plaza Mall, 6000 W Markham St.

California

  • Citrus Heights: Sunrise Center, 6041 Sunrise Blvd.
  • Fairfield: Solano Town Center, 1350 Travis Blvd
  • San Jose: Westfield Oakridge, 925 Blossom Hill Rd.
  • Visalia: Visalia Mall, 2031 S Mooney Blvd.

Connecticut

  • Waterbury: Brass Mill Center, 495 Union St.

Florida

  • Wesley Chapel: The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive

Georgia

  • Atlanta: Cumberland Mall, 2860 Cumberland Mall
  • Duluth: Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Rd.

Illinois

  • Vernon Hills: Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center
  • Calumet City: River Oaks Center, 96 River Oaks Center Dr.

Michigan

  • Midland:Midland Mall, 6800 Eastman Ave.
  • Okemos: Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave.

Minnesota

  • Burnsville: Burnsville Center, 1178 Burnsville Center
  • Eden Prairie Center: 8251 Flying Cloud Dr.

Missouri

  • Saint Peters: Mid Rivers Mall, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall

Nebraska

  • Omaha: Oak View Mall, 3001 S 144th St.

New Hampshire

  • Newington: Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Rd.

New York

Sunglasses at an Express store.
  • New York: 51st Street and Madison Ave.
  • Yonkers: Ridge Hill Mall, 1 Ridge Hill Boulevard

Oregon

  • Portland: Lloyd Center, 2201 Lloyd Center
  • Hillsboro: The Streets of Tanasbourne, 19350 NW Emma Way

Pennsylvania

  • Bensalem: Neshaminy, 707 Neshaminy Mall
  • State College: Nitany Mall, 2901 E College Ave.

Rhode Island

  • Newport: Thames Street, 144 Thames St #148

South Carolina

  • Spartanburg: Westgate Mall, 205 W Blackstock Rd.

Tennessee

  • Collierville: Carriage Crossing, 4674 Merchants Park Circle

Texas

Accessories at an Express store.
  • Harlingen: Valle Vista Mall, 2020 S Expressway 83
  • Houston: Rice Village, Kirby and University Boulevard

Virginia

  • Chesapeake: Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Pkwy