Express is closing 31 stores in 20 states this month. See if your local store is on the list.

- source
- REUTERS/Rick Wilking
- Express is closing 100 stores by 2022, including 31 stores across 20 states by the end of January 2020.
- Business Insider obtained the full list of Express stores closing this month, organized by state.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Express is closing 100 stores by 2022, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.
The closures include 31 stores across 20 states that will shutter by the end of the month, building upon the nine locations that closed in 2019. An additional 35 locations are expected to close by the end of January 2021, leaving a remaining 25 to shutter next year, Express officials said in a presentation to investors.
According to CEO Tim Baxter, the downsizing is part of a larger cost reduction strategy aimed at helping to bolster the ailing mall brand.
“My expectation is that we will return to a mid-single-digit operating margin through a combination of low-single-digit comp sales growth, margin expansion and cost reductions,” Baxter said in a statement. “This will of course take some time, but we have a clear path.”
An Express spokesperson provided a full list of the 31 stores closing this month. Here’s the list of stores, organized by state:
Arizona
- source
- REUTERS/Rick Wilking
- Phoenix: Paradise Valley Mall, 4568 E Cactus Rd.
Arkansas
- source
- REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
- Little Rock: Park Plaza Mall, 6000 W Markham St.
California
- source
- REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
- Citrus Heights: Sunrise Center, 6041 Sunrise Blvd.
- Fairfield: Solano Town Center, 1350 Travis Blvd
- San Jose: Westfield Oakridge, 925 Blossom Hill Rd.
- Visalia: Visalia Mall, 2031 S Mooney Blvd.
Connecticut
- source
- REUTERS/Rick Wilking
- Waterbury: Brass Mill Center, 495 Union St.
Florida
- Wesley Chapel: The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive
Georgia
- source
- REUTERS/Fred Prouser
- Atlanta: Cumberland Mall, 2860 Cumberland Mall
- Duluth: Gwinnett Place Mall, 2100 Pleasant Hill Rd.
Illinois
- Vernon Hills: Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center
- Calumet City: River Oaks Center, 96 River Oaks Center Dr.
Michigan
- Midland:Midland Mall, 6800 Eastman Ave.
- Okemos: Meridian Mall, 1982 W Grand River Ave.
Minnesota
- source
- Bill McCay/WireImage
- Burnsville: Burnsville Center, 1178 Burnsville Center
- Eden Prairie Center: 8251 Flying Cloud Dr.
Missouri
- Saint Peters: Mid Rivers Mall, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall
Nebraska
- source
- Bill McCay/Getty Images
- Omaha: Oak View Mall, 3001 S 144th St.
New Hampshire
- source
- Yelp/Ruwan J.
- Newington: Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Rd.
New York
- source
- Bill McCay/Getty Images
- New York: 51st Street and Madison Ave.
- Yonkers: Ridge Hill Mall, 1 Ridge Hill Boulevard
Oregon
- Portland: Lloyd Center, 2201 Lloyd Center
- Hillsboro: The Streets of Tanasbourne, 19350 NW Emma Way
Pennsylvania
- Bensalem: Neshaminy, 707 Neshaminy Mall
- State College: Nitany Mall, 2901 E College Ave.
Rhode Island
- Newport: Thames Street, 144 Thames St #148
South Carolina
- source
- Yelp/Autumn M.
- Spartanburg: Westgate Mall, 205 W Blackstock Rd.
Tennessee
- source
- Yelp/Autumn M.
- Collierville: Carriage Crossing, 4674 Merchants Park Circle
Texas
- source
- Bill McCay/Getty Images
- Harlingen: Valle Vista Mall, 2020 S Expressway 83
- Houston: Rice Village, Kirby and University Boulevard
Virginia
- source
- Yelp/Autumn M.
- Chesapeake: Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Pkwy