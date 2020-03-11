Ezbuy Launches ‘Grand Celebration Sale’ To Commemorate No Agent Fees, With Crazy Deals Of Up To 50% Cashback, 100% Off Vouchers & Sure-win Deals

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 March 2020 – ezbuy is excited to announce the launch of its ‘Grand Celebration Sale’, to commemorate the removal of their ‘agent fee’. From 12 March 2020 onwards, customers can enjoy all value-added services for free and enjoy greater savings with no agent fee included.

With the new service change, customers can enjoy ezbuy’s value-added services including product inspection, repacking services, handling of after-sales and communication with suppliers at no additional charge. With an established supply chain and partner networks, the move is part of ezbuy’s global strategy as it evolves further into a complete marketplace — serving new markets and establishing new distribution channels.

Wendy Liu, CEO and co-founder of ezbuy said, “10 years ago when we first founded ezbuy, we had a simple vision of “Buy Global, Locally” for customers in Singapore. We were just a small startup with big hearts and dreams, and to finally remove our agent fee is truly a grand celebration for us. Today as we celebrate this milestone, we still hold true our slogan of bringing millions of products all around the world to our customers. We’ve said it countless times before, but we could not have done it without the support of our loyal customers and would like to express our appreciation with greater savings for all”.





Grand Celebration Sale Highlights





12-15 March 2020: Participate in ezbuy’s daily activities to earn 100% OFF vouchers, $5 deals, 1-for-1 deals, up to 50% cashback; or join ezbuy’s app exclusive sure-win draw, featuring cash vouchers and products up for grabs such as Xiaomi Roborock vacuum, iPad mini and more.

16-19 March 2020: Enjoy crazy flash deals of up to 70% OFF on consumer electronics like Nintendo Switch, 50-inch Xiaomi TV; including FMCG products like household essentials, dry goods and more. Enjoy big savings with free shipping* on over 10,000 items storewide (*minimum spend) and an ezMart Special free home delivery ($39 minimum spend). Customers can look forward to 50% OFF, $3 Deals, or 1-for-1 Daily Category Deals; and stand a chance to win prizes such as Xiaomi Water Dispenser, Philips Viva Collection Air Fryer, Morphy Richards Multi-cooker and more.

With the widest product variety at unbelievable price tags, party on with ezbuy’s Grand Celebration Sale from 12-19 March 2020. Shop https://ezbuy.sg/.



