People are putting face masks on statues across the world to promote social distancing

caption Wuhan, China. source Getty Images

Across the world, people are placing masks on statues to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus was first documented, a statue of a mother and child wear face masks.

In New York City, the statues of the Charging Bull and Fearless Girl have also donned masks.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With more than 1.8 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, people are taking precautions to stay safe. In response, some people have started placing face masks on famous statues to promote social distancing. In New York City, for example, both the Fearless Girl and Charging Bull statues have been given new apparel in recent weeks.

Take a look at these photos of statues from across the globe.

A mask has been placed on the statue of singer and actor Johann Nestroy in Vienna, Austria.

caption Vienna, Austria.

Nestroy was a popular actor in Austria’s theater scene during the early 1800s. Nestroy used satire and parody to critique the leaders and officials of Vienna at the time.

Around 13,000 Austrians have had the coronavirus as of April 10, according to Bloomberg. As previously reported by Business Insider, Austria plans to lift their coronavirus lockdown.

In Saint Petersburg, Russia, a statue of the fictional hero Ostap Bender was also adorned with a mask.

caption Saint Petersburg, Russia. source Peter Kovalev/Getty Images

Bender is a popular Russian hero and conman from the novel “The Twelve Chairs” by authors Ilf and Petrov. Despite being killed in the novel, Bender proved too popular to die and returned for the sequel.

In New York City’s Financial District, a mask hangs on the horn of the Charging Bull statue …

caption New York, New York.

The Charging Bull was designed by sculptor Arturo Di Modica and placed outside the New York Stock Exchange in 1989 before being moved to Bowling Green Park.

… while its former companion, the Fearless Girl statue, also received a mask of her own.

caption New York, New York.

The Fearless Girl statue made a big statement when it was installed in front of the Charging Bull statue in 2017. The statue has since been moved to its new spot in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

New York state has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than any country in the world, Business Insider previously reported.

Outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo, Japan, the statue of Hachiko is wearing a mask.

caption Tokyo, Japan

The statue was installed to commemorate the dog Hachiko. Every evening, the dog would go to the station to greet its owner as he returned from work. One day, his owner died at work and never returned, but the dog kept the routine, returning to the station every afternoon for over a decade until his death in 1935.

There are 5,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Japan, with over 100 deaths, ABC reported on April 9.

The statue of a Sioux Indian scout wears a face mask in Kansas City, Missouri.

caption Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Kansas City Parks, the Scout was dedicated in 1922 as a memorial to local Native American tribes. The statue sits on a hill in Penn Valley Park and overlooks the city.

There are more than 3,500 cases of the coronavirus in Missouri and more than 70 deaths, the St Louis Post-Dispatch reported on April 9.

In Dublin, Ireland, the statue of Molly Malone has been given a mask with a smiley face.

caption Dublin, Ireland.

According to Visit Dublin, Molly Malone worked both in the fish market and as a sex worker. Malone was one of the many that perished when a cholera outbreak hit the city. Locals refer to the statue as “the tart with the cart.”

According to the BBC, as of April 10, Ireland has 7,054 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 288 related deaths.

In Buenos Aires, Argentina, a statue of musician Astor Piazzolla wears a face mask while he plays the accordion.

caption Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Piazzolla was a musician and composer who created a new form of tango that infused jazz and classical music together, according to Britannica. Initially, his music wasn’t popular in his home country but found audiences in the US and Europe. Gradually, he gained followers in Argentina and inspired a new generation of performers.

As of April 8, Argentina has 1,628 confirmed cases of COV-19 with 56 deaths, according to Latin Finance.

In Wuhan, China, a statue of a mother and her child have been given face masks.

caption Wuhan, China. source Getty Images

The first documented cases of coronavirus were reported in Wuhan. As reported by Business Insider, China lifted the 76-day lockdown on the city after only three coronavirus cases reported in three weeks.

In Montreux, Switzerland, a statue of singer Freddie Mercury has a face mask and message on social distancing.

caption Montreux, Switzerland.

A few years before his death, the lead singer of Queen moved to Montreux for the peace and quiet it brought, the Washington Post reported. Mercury recorded his final album for Queen called “Made in Heaven” in Switzerland before he passed in 1991.

Meanwhile, in Carouge, Switzerland, the statue of the cartoon character Titeuf wears an over-sized mask in an empty school yard.

caption Carouge, Switzerland.

An 8-year-old boy with a blond cowlick, Titeuf is a cartoon created by Swiss cartoonist Philippe Chappuis, also known as Zep.

According to the World Health Organization, as of April 10, Switzerland had 23,495 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 756 deaths.

In Edinburgh, Scotland, the statue of Greyfriars Bobby also wears a face mask.

caption Edinburgh, Scotland.

According to the Telegraph, the Skye terrier known as Greyfriars Bobby stayed at its owners grave for 14 years, until the terrier passed away as well. The legend inspired books and movies over the years.

In Timperley, England, a statue of Frank Sidebottom peers from behind a face mask.

caption Timperley, England.

According to the Guardian, Frank Sidebottom was the comedic alter ego of Chris Sievey, an English comedian and musician who headlined the band The Freshies in the 1970s and ’80s. The character was played by actor Michael Fassbender in the 2014 film “Frank.”

In Manchester, England, a statue of Queen Victoria makes a face mask look regal.

caption Manchester, England.

Victoria became queen in 1837 at the age of 18 and ruled until her death in 1901, one of the longest reigns in British history.

According to the World Health Organization, as of April 10, the United Kingdom had 65,081 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 881 deaths.

In Istanbul, Turkey, a statue of soccer player Alex de Souza wears a mask and gloves.

caption Istanbul, Turkey.

Known by many as simply “Alex,” de Souza made a career as a soccer player and is the former captain of both the Brazilian national team and a Turkish club.

According to the World Health Organization, as of April 10, Turkey has 42,282 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 908 deaths.

In Brussels, Belgium, the Manneken Pis statue stands naked except for a face mask.

caption Brussels, Belgium.

There have been several of the statues over the past few centuries. The original statue, dating back to the 1300s, was stolen several times and eventually lost, according to Atlas Obscura.

According to the World Health Organization, Belgium has 24,983 confirmed cases and 2,523 deaths, as of April 10.

In San Fiorano, Italy, a statue of Saint Francis wears a face mask with his head bowed.

caption San Fiorano, Italy.

Saint Francis was a leader in the movement of evangelical poverty in the early 13th century, drawing thousands of followers, according to Britannica.

According to the World Health Organization, Italy has 143,626 coronavirus cases and 18,281 deaths, as of April 10.

In Vilnius, Lithuania, the statues of Doctor Tsemakh Shabad and a friend are also wearing face masks.

caption Vilnius, Lithuania.

According to Visit World Heritage, Shabad was a popular figure in Vilnius and dedicated his life to helping charities and the surrounding community.

According to the World Health Organization, as of April 10, Lithuania has 955 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 deaths.