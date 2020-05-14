Facebook has appointed the ‘privacy committee’ on its board designed to prevent another Cambridge Analytica scandal

source Reuters

Facebook’s board of directors has appointed the members of a new privacy committee.

The company was required to create the committee as part of its settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations.

The committee, which is chaired by a former McKinsey partner, Nancy Killefer, is intended to help prevent another Cambridge Analytica-like scandal.

On Wednesday, Facebook announced that the committee’s members were the directors Peggy Alford, Nancy Killefer, and Robert M. Kimmitt, with Killefer acting as the committee’s chair.

The formation of the committee marks the latest step in Facebook’s attempts to move on from its scandal-ridden past. The political research firm Cambridge Analytica’s misappropriation of 87 million users’ data that came fully to light in 2018 was one of a chain of privacy-related scandals for the company and ultimately resulted in a $5 billion settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission. That settlement also required numerous changes at the company, including the formation of the board privacy committee – but has also been criticized by some privacy advocates for not requiring more extensive changes in Facebook’s operations.

Killefer was appointed to Facebook’s board in March 2020 and was previously a senior partner at the consulting firm McKinsey and has also worked for the US Treasury and the IRS. Alford previously worked as CFO for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic vehicle, as well as PayPal. Kimmitt has worked at the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, the US Treasury, and Time Warner.

“Our audit & risk oversight committee’s responsibilities previously included oversight of risks related to privacy and data use,” Facebook wrote in a financial filing on Wednesday. “In connection with the formation of our privacy committee, our board of directors has delegated to our privacy committee the responsibility for overseeing risks related to privacy and data use, including management’s periodic assessment of our Privacy Program and any related policies with respect to risk assessment and risk management.”

Facebook’s board of directors has experienced significant turnover in the past few years. A recent Wall Street Journal investigation detailed how multiple board members critical of Zuckerberg’s management of the company had stepped down, to be replaced by friends and loyalists to the 35-year-old billionaire.

In addition to Alford, Killefer, and Kimmitt, Facebook’s other board members are Zuckerberg; the company’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg; the Netscape cofounder and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen; the investor Peter Thiel; the investor and former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault; Dropbox CEO Drew Houston; Estée Lauder Companies CFO Tracey Travis; and the former Obama administration official Jeffrey Zients.

