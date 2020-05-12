Facebook reportedly agreed to pay $52 million to moderators who developed PTSD while helping the company police toxic content on its platform

Facebook will pay $52 million to current and former content moderators who developed PTSD on the job, The Verge reported Tuesday.

The agreement, part of a proposed settlement filed in a California court on Friday, covers more than 11,000 Facebook contractors who will be eligible for at least $1,000 each, according to The Verge.

The company came under fire last year regarding the working conditions for its content moderators, who were required to repeatedly look at images and video of rape, murder, and suicide.

In a preliminary settlement filed Friday in San Mateo Superior Court, Facebook will compensate 11,250 current and former US-based moderators $1,000 each, according to The Verge. Some moderators diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or similar conditions may receive additional compensation ranging from $1,500 to $6,000 to cover treatment costs. The company also agreed to provide more mental health support to moderators as part of the agreement.

Some moderators with certain diagnoses could also be eligible to receive up to $50,000 in damages if they’re able to show evidence of other injuries sustained while working for Facebook, though their payment amounts will depend on how many people apply and end up being eligible for compensation, The Verge reported.

In September 2018, the company was sued by former moderator Selena Scola, who said she developed post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of having to view toxic content. The case became a class action that eventually led to Friday’s proposed settlement.

“We are grateful to the people who do this important work to make Facebook a safe environment for everyone. We’re committed to providing them additional support through this settlement and in the future,” a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement.

Facebook has faced increasing scrutiny for working conditions endured by its tens of thousands of moderators, who spent much of their days reviewing violent and disturbing footage. According to investigations by The Verge in early 2019, moderators were expected to sift through graphic violence, hate speech, and sexually explicit posts for $15 per hour, and many said they suffered psychologically.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg initially dismissed the multiple stories of moderators developing PTSD, referring to them as “a little overdramatic” during a Q&A with Facebook employees last July.

Cognizant, a professional services firm whose employees moderated Facebook content, ended its contract with the company last October amid criticism over its working conditions.