The Fairmont San Francisco is a regal, historic hotel with classic rooms, stellar views, and past guests that include US presidents, Mick Jagger, and the Kardashians — here’s what I loved about my stay, and what I’d do differently next time

The Fairmont San Francisco is an iconic hotel atop one of the city’s most famous hills. Open since 1907, it’s been a popular choice for presidents, dignitaries, and movie stars. In fact, every president from William Howard Taft through Barack Obama has stayed here.

Nightly rates start at $204 for an entry-level Queen room, while rooms with upgraded bay views cost around $479. More lavish suites start at $649 per night.

As a resident of San Francisco, I stayed at the Fairmont for my anniversary and think it’s an excellent place for those who appreciate tasteful, historic properties and want to be near shopping, restaurants, and a variety of city landmarks.

The Fairmont San Francisco in Nob Hill is a legendary hotel that’s been a popular choice for discerning travelers for generations. Guests, like myself, choose to stay here to savor the extravagance, storied history, distinctly San Francisco location, and trust in the Fairmont name.

Now a legacy luxury brand, this was the very first Fairmont, named for the Fair family who built it, and the location atop a hill. It opened soon after the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake as a lone luxury option and has been a vibrant part of the city ever since. The hotel also holds the honor of being the first American hotel to offer concierge services.

Since then, it’s played a significant role in politics and pop culture. In 1945, a group of statesmen from all over the world met and established the United Nations. In 1961, Tony Bennett first sang “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” in the Venetian Room. The hotel has also hosted US presidents, and celebrities such as Harrison Ford, Mick Jagger, Keanu Reeves, and the Kardashians.

Being a San Francisco native who is keenly interested in our city’s fascinating past, I eagerly booked a room for my wedding anniversary. My husband and I were married nearby and it seemed like an appropriate place for a celebratory staycation.

The imposing hotel has 606 rooms – including an array of palatial suites – located in the main landmark building that was built in 1907, as well as in the large adjacent 29-floor Tower added in 1962.

Rooms range from the standard Fairmont Queen, a 325-square foot entry-level room that typically costs between $204 to $382 per night, and 750-square foot Balcony Suites, which start around $500. If you really want to splurge, there is also the famous 6,000-square-foot Penthouse Suite, which books for a cool $17,999.

I booked the room with my Platinum American Express, and received perks such as late check-out, food and beverage credit, breakfast for two, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a room upgrade, if available.

My reservation was for a mid-tier Fairmont King Exterior View Room for $289. When we arrived, they upgraded us to a Deluxe City View Tower Room. In hindsight, for a special occasion like our anniversary, I wished we had splurged on a balcony suite for the view and outdoor space.

The Fairmont San Francisco is an iconic hotel that feels regal, right in the heart of downtown San Francisco.

The Fairmont San Francisco is nestled atop Nob Hill, in a quintessential San Francisco location where cable cars rumble by and stately landmarks like Pacific Union Club and Grace Cathedral can be seen from across the street.

Those of a certain age will remember the exterior and main entrance from the 1980s drama ‘Hotel.’

The grandness continued as soon as I entered the glamorous lobby, filled with gleaming marble, rich velvet fabrics, gold accents, and plush seating. The lavish scene made me immediately excited to stay here as a guest.

The day I checked in was particularly colorful; there was an Indian wedding taking place, and the hotel was bustling with a wide range of guests. I heard a variety of international visitors speaking French, German, and Japanese. The hotel, like San Francisco, was a cultural melting pot.

Make sure to make note of the nods to the hotel's storied past.

The check-in desk was right off the main lobby, with nods to the Fairmont’s past with a backdrop of old key cubbies.

We beat the rush of travelers and didn’t have to wait long, but on other occasions, I have seen lines at check-in, although they’ve always been short. I was impressed by the friendliness of the staff, who made sure to let me know about all the particulars of my visit, especially the perks we received with our American Express package.

The rooms are refined and classic, if not a bit traditional.

I initially booked a room in the original main building, but our automatic upgrade moved us to the newer Tower. While the furnishings, color palette, and art are the same in both sections, there is a distinctly sleeker vibe in the Tower, whereas the original building feels far more historic.

While the Queen room is the cheapest room, the Signature Room is the entry-level for the Tower, and are a bit smaller than those in the original hotel building. Rooms in the main building have higher ceilings, wider hallways, and enormous closets, which are throwbacks to the golden age of travel when guests would travel with large steamer trunks.

While the lobby and public spaces of the hotel are sweeping with glitz, the rooms are far more subdued. My Deluxe City View Tower room was mid-tier, with a bit more room than entry-level but painted in the same subtle hues of gray, tan, and ivory. The room featured black and white photographs of San Francisco landmarks, which is a nice touch.

Unfortunately, I didn’t splurge for a bay view and now know how spectacular those rooms are, especially in the Tower. Our view was of buildings and we couldn’t open the windows.

My room, like all, was equipped with a smart TV and a coffee maker and tea kettle, which was helpful since the hotel doesn’t have a café.

The bathroom was large and well-appointed. I loved the smell and quality of the Rose 31 Le Labo Toiletries.

The bathroom was large, and some come with oversized marble bathtubs. The Rose 31 Le Labo Toiletries were lovely and I stowed away a small bottle of it to take home.

I’m a big fan of Fairmont’s mattresses. They have their own model – the Fairmont Stearns & Foster Luxury Euro Plush Pillow-Top. It was plush but with just the right amount of firmness. The 300 thread-count cotton sheets and fluffy down comforter made for a very peaceful and cozy night. The rooms in the Tower are quiet and I had restful sleep without any street noise.

I was also able to tour a variety of the hotel’s other room offerings.

The mid-tier Fairmont Exterior Room in the main building was surprisingly large at around 425- 550 square-feet, with a huge closet, and starting at $278. At the opposite end, the 640 square-foot Signature Golden Gate Suite boasts stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the bay (and comes complete with a telescope) starting at $953.

But if you want a room with a view that won’t break the bank, the Signature Room in the Tower is the best value at $404. If a view isn’t important, the 425 square-foot Fairmont King Room in the main building is a great deal starting at $278.

The Penthouse Suite is the most extravagant and beautifully appointed suite I've ever seen, and the most expensive; it costs $17,999 a night.

If you really want to live like the celebrities who have passed through, the spectacular Penthouse has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, dining room, living room, full kitchen, Moorish-style billiard room, two-story library, and a beautiful terrace that overlooks the city.

I can safely say this was the most extravagant and beautifully appointed suite I’ve ever seen, and the most expensive; it costs $17,999 a night. Mick Jagger, Prince Charles of Wales, John F. Kennedy, and the Kardashians have all stayed here.

After seeing these rooms, I felt regret over the room I chose. Mid-tier rooms without a view just don’t feel that different from a cheaper, entry-level room.

Ultimately, if you’re looking for a place just to sleep, book the standard room and save some money. But I’d recommend a room with a view in the Tower, or an old-school suite in the main building, which are the types I’ll look to book next.

The late Anthony Bourdain once declared the Tonga Room "…the greatest place in the history of the world."

There is no pool at the Fairmont, which is not unusual for San Francisco hotels.

Where there once was a pool, the infamous Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar now resides. It’s the longest continuously running tiki bar in the United States and features a large lagoon with a boat where the house band – The Island Groove Band – plays top 40 hits.

There are random, artificial rainstorms, lava rock walls, thatched-roofed tables, and stiff tropical drinks that you can order in commemorative tiki mugs. Be warned; the Tonga Room is a major destination with visitors from around the world, especially after the late Anthony Bourdain declared the Tonga Room as “…the greatest place in the history of the world.”

One of the perks of being a guest at the Fairmont is that you can reserve a table (for less than 10 people) and skip the large lines that form at night.

Make sure to swing by the Cirque Bar to see the stunning gold leaf murals depicting circus scenes.

Besides the Tonga Room, which really is a must, I enjoyed the ‘Wine Down’ in the Cirque Room, not merely for the free wine and snack reception, but for the beautiful surroundings. The room featured stunning gold leaf murals depicting circus scenes painted in 1933.

I also enjoyed a bountiful breakfast buffet in the Laurel Court Restaurant and Bar, which included made to order omelets, pancakes, baked goods, cheeses, fruits, and more.

I was too tired to try out the Live Fit Gym and Fitness Center but it seemed inviting with a wide variety of fitness equipment and free weights, as well as a sauna and steam room. They also provide daily classes from Yoga to Pilates.

One thing you should know about the hotel is there is mandatory $30 ‘Urban Experience Fee,’ which includes the nightly ‘Wine Down’ reception, Wi-Fi, gym and spa access, house car transportation within a two-mile radius, bottled water, and use of the hotel’s bicycles. When booking, make sure to factor that $30 fee into the hotel rate.

The Fairmont San Francisco is centrally located for exploring the city with ease. Union Square, Chinatown, and North Beach are short walks away. Children will enjoy the small but nicely appointed playground across the street.

Grace Cathedral – both a place of worship and tourist attraction – is worth a visit to see the architecture, stained glass windows, and murals that depict the great earthquake of 1906. They also host art exhibits, musical performances, and yoga every Tuesday evening.

The cable car runs right outside of the hotel, so if you’d rather not tackle climbing the hills, this is a nice way to get to and from Union Square.

The Fairmont San Francisco has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 4,600 reviews on Trip Advisor. On Booking.com, the hotel gets an 8.7 out of 10 and a rating of ‘Excellent,’ with over 1,000 reviews.

Guests appreciate the hotel’s elegance and luxury, as well as the excellent location to explore the city. The Tonga Room is also a big hit with visitors and almost worth staying there just for the ability to reserve a table.

Some guests thought the hotel was too busy as it’s often teeming with tourists, which includes those staying on-site as well as those who just come to gawk at the lobby, or to grab a drink at that Tonga room. Others complained they thought the rooms felt “dated,” and were disappointed when rooms didn’t include the views that have made the hotel famous.

Who stays here: San Francisco visitors who enjoy classic, refined accommodations from a trusted brand like Fairmont, and are looking to stay at a central hotel with history.

We like: The grandness of the main lobby and bars and the great location. The regal atmosphere makes a stay at the Fairmont San Francisco feel special, no matter the occasion.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The Tonga Room, especially when you take advantage of the guest reservation perk. It’s an incredibly fun time for the atmosphere, tropical cocktails, and lively music.

We think you should know: Entry-level rooms don’t have the same wow factor as the suites with a view, but the latter will cost you, and significantly. But if you want to take advantage of all that the Fairmont has to offer, along with its central location, a basic room will suffice.

We’d do this differently next time: We’d make sure to attend more hotel programming, such as fitness classes in the gym, or a proper afternoon tea in the Laurel Court Restaurant and Bar.

Staying at the Fairmont San Francisco allows you to appreciate not only the beauty of San Francisco, but also its rich history. It’s ideal for visitors who want a central location without sacrificing luxury and top-notch service.

Guests will appreciate the eclectic but elegant vibe, from its legendary Tiki Bar to the gold murals in the Cirque Room, and royal-feeling lobby. There’s always something happening from a lavish wedding to a fashion shoot that make it feel like a buzzy place to be.

While all rooms are comfortable, splurging on a suite will elevate a stay from noteworthy to unforgettable.