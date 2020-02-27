It takes the average person 1 minute to solve this fairytale puzzle. Can you find the hidden dragon?

caption Very “Game of Thrones.” source Sugar & Loaf

Sugar & Loaf, a company based in Wales, designed a fairytale puzzle to celebrate St. David’s Day on March 1.

St. David is the patron saint of Wales.

It takes the average person one minute to find the red Welsh dragon that’s hiding somewhere amongst the colorful castles. What’s your time?

St. David’s Day, Wales’ national holiday, is on March 1.

To celebrate, Sugar & Loaf, a Wales-based company dedicated to helping people find their ideal vacation cabin or farmhouse, designed an appropriately Welsh-themed brainteaser.

According to them, it should take you around one minute to find the red dragon that’s peeking out from behind a castle turret.

Ready?

Here’s the puzzle.

caption The brainteaser. source Sugar & Loaf

It’s a tricky one.

Can you spot it?

The clock is ticking …

Maybe you need a hint.

The mythical beast is located somewhere in the bottom right corner of the image.

Keep scrolling.

Ready for the answer?

OK, here’s the solved puzzle.

caption Found it! source Sugar & Loaf

How long did it take you?