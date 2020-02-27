It takes the average person 1 minute to solve this fairytale puzzle. Can you find the hidden dragon?

- source
- Sugar & Loaf
- Sugar & Loaf, a company based in Wales, designed a fairytale puzzle to celebrate St. David’s Day on March 1.
- St. David is the patron saint of Wales.
- It takes the average person one minute to find the red Welsh dragon that’s hiding somewhere amongst the colorful castles. What’s your time?
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
St. David’s Day, Wales’ national holiday, is on March 1.
To celebrate, Sugar & Loaf, a Wales-based company dedicated to helping people find their ideal vacation cabin or farmhouse, designed an appropriately Welsh-themed brainteaser.
According to them, it should take you around one minute to find the red dragon that’s peeking out from behind a castle turret.
Ready?
Here’s the puzzle.
- source
- Sugar & Loaf
It’s a tricky one.
Can you spot it?
The clock is ticking …
Maybe you need a hint.
The mythical beast is located somewhere in the bottom right corner of the image.
Keep scrolling.
Ready for the answer?
OK, here’s the solved puzzle.
- source
- Sugar & Loaf
How long did it take you?
- Read more:
- A scientific study claims that your age affects how you see this famous optical illusion – what do you see?
- 15 tricky children’s test questions that stumped the internet
- Half the population can solve this brainteaser in 30 seconds or less. How long does it take you to find the hidden beach ball?
- 70% of people can’t solve this brainteaser in under 3 minutes. How long does it take you to spot the eggplant in this photo?