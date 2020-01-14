15 great pairs of fall and winter boots on sale right now for men and women

caption You can find Hunter Rain Boots on sale right now. source Hunter/Instagram

Right now is an opportune time to find great savings on winter boots, since retailers are putting their stock on sale to make room for spring styles.

Mid-winter sales mean you can pick up discounted pairs to wear through the rest of the season or stock up for ones you can wear next year.

To make it easy, we rounded up 15 great pairs of boots on sale right now for both men and women.

It’s already January. If you’ve planned accordingly, you probably have enough winter boots to get you through the season. But, if you could use another pair, now is a great time to buy.

Most retailers are already getting shoppers excited about spring, which means you can find lots of your favorite winter pieces – think coats, scarves, and boots – on sale.

Mid-winter is the perfect time to snag those boots you were eyeing back in November, but couldn’t justify the cost of. We’ve got you covered with a few great pairs for both men and women that you can find on sale right now.

15 great pairs of winter boots on sale right now:

Men’s To Boot New York Finnegan Chukka Boot

source Nordstrom

Handcrafted in Italy, these boots add a simple, stylish touch to any outfit. The low profile is casual enough for everyday wear, but sharp enough for a more dressed-up look.

Women’s Sam Edelman Winona Booties

source Nordstrom

With a chunky stacked heel and easy, pull-on style, these Western-inspired booties work for just about any season. Go for a basic black or one of the more funky options, like a navy patent leather snakeskin or a rich mahogany croc-embossed situation.

Men’s Cole Haan Feathercraft Grand Plain Toe Boot

source Nordstrom

A nice leather lace-up boot is perfect for colder winter days. We recommend this one from Cole Haan because it features the brand’s GrandOS foam, which provides a lightweight cushion that’s easy on your feet.

Women’s Aquatalia Nathalia Water Resistant Knee High Boot

source Nordstrom

Fashion and practicality don’t have to be mutually exclusive. These Aquatalia boots are a chic, simple knee-high boot for everyday wear and they are covered in a water-resistant treatment, so they won’t get ruined from rain or snow.

Women’s Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot

source Nordstrom

The Sperry Saltwater Rain Boots are our top pick for the best women’s rain boots overall, for their water-resistant construction, classic style, and an affordable price. Right now, you can snag them for less than $100 at Nordstrom, making them an even more affordable pick.

Women’s Hunter Original Gloss Packable Rain Boots

source Bloomingdale’s

While they’re made for heavy rain, these Hunter Rain Boots are flexible, comfortable, and totally waterproof, making them perfect for snow days, too. Wear a thick pair of socks and you’re set for winter or wear them alone for spring showers.

Men’s Cole Haan Zerøgrand Hiker Boot

source Cole Haan

Comfortable enough for exploring the outdoors and cool enough for wearing just about anywhere else, these hiker boots work for all sorts of occasions. They’re water-resistant and the inside has a molded liner that adds lots of cushiony comfort.

Men’s Ugg Neumel Stitch Chukka Boot

source Nordstrom

Get the look of a classic Chukka boot with the all-day comfort you’d expect from Ugg. The inside of the boot is lined with UGGpure wool, a moisture-wicking material that feels soft like shearling.

Women’s Cole Haan Zerøgrand Explore Hiker Boot

source Cole Haan

Whether you want to go for a hike up a mountain or a stroll down a city street, these shoes can take on just about any activity. They’re waterproof with a cushioned GrandFøam footbed for extra comfort and durability, rain or shine.

Men’s Johnston & Murray 1850 Lofting Chelsea Boot

source Nordstrom

A simple, sleek Chelsea boot is a great addition to any wardrobe. With a thick rubber sole, this pair is perfect for winter weather.

Women’s Frye Melissa Button 2 Knee High Boot

source Nordstrom

If you like the style of a riding boot, Frye’s iteration is a classic. The vegetable-tanned leather has a worn-in look, which only gets better with time.

Women’s Jeffrey Campbell Sopas Lugged Platform Boot

source Nordstrom

A lug sole boot is not only trendy but perfect for trudging through snow and slush. This pair comes in black or white, both with a black sole and black laces.

Men’s Allsaints Mid Plain Toe Boot

source Nordstrom

For a more bold look, these combat-style boots from Allsaints are a great pick. A sleek leather upper and cool laces make them stand out.

Women’s Vaneli Chelsea Boot

source Nordstrom

Studs add a fun accent to this otherwise simple pair of suede black Chelsea boots. The neutral color means you can still wear them with everything.

Men’s Nordstrom Medallion Toe Boot

source Nordstrom

A suede brogue boot is a fun addition to any outfit. The perforations add a unique touch.