False messages are circulating that claim Netflix is giving away ‘free passes’ during the coronavirus pandemic

source Netflix

False messages are circulating on social media and in text messages that claim Netflix is offering free passes to people in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic if they visit a specific link. It’s not.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the company is not involved in a promotion to offer free passes around the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix has been a common target for phishing schemes that attempt to lure people into giving up their personal data in the past. Scammers have tried to lure Netflix users with emails that claim the billing information on their accounts need to be updated, among other tactics.

A few Twitter users posted on Monday about messages they received that claimed Netflix was offering free passes.

“I got this sent to me. Is it true?,” one tweet said. “Due to the CoronaVirus pandemic worldwide, @netflix is ​giving free passes for their platform during the period of isolation. Run on the site cause it will end quick!”

The tweet also included a link to a web address where people could allegedly claim the bogus promotion.

I got this sent to me. Is it true? Due to the CoronaVirus pandemic worldwide, @netflix is ​giving free passes for their platform during the period of isolation. Run on the site cause it will end quick! https://t.co/SyxEWvsKpP — JP (@JessicaPalmeros) March 23, 2020

The scheme seems to be circulating via text message. Another user posted a tweet, which has since been deleted, that included an image of a text message with the offer.