A Family Dollar security guard was shot dead after trying to enforce Michigan’s compulsory face mask law

Authorities charged three members of the same family with first-degree murder in Munerlyn’s death: Sharmel Teague, her husband Larry Teague, and her son Ramonyea Travon Bishop.

Sharmel is in custody while her husband and son remain at large.

A Family Dollar security guard was shot and killed after getting into a fight with a woman over the state’s face mask policy, prosecutors in Michigan said.

Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died Friday afternoon after the deadly altercation at the Family Dollar in the city of Flint, where he’s worked for the past year.

He leaves behind a wife, six children, and three stepchildren.

During a Monday press conference, Genesee County prosecutors said that around 2 p.m. on Friday, Munerlyn stopped two people trying to enter the store: Sharmel Lasse Teague, 45, and her daughter.

He stopped them, the officials said, because the daughter, who was not named, was not wearing a face mask.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said that Teague “began yelling at Munerlyn and spit at him and Munerlyn told her to leave the store and instructed a cashier not to serve her.”

The two left, but returned 20 minutes later, the prosecutors said. Teague came back in the same vehicle with two men – identified as her husband Larry Edward Teague, 44, and her son Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23. The incident was recorded by security cameras, the prosecutors said.

Larry Teague reportedly accused Munerlyn of “disrespecting his wife,” then Bishop shot Munerlyn in the back of the head, prosecutors said.

Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 23, Larry Edward Teague, 44, and Sharmel Lashe Teague, 45, pic.twitter.com/dNXIuz4x1A — OneNationUnderGod (@GodBlessUSA316) May 5, 2020

When police arrived, Munerlyn was “unconscious and bleeding from his head.” He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the Detroit News.

“From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the Governor’s Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers,” Leyton, the prosecutor, said in a statement.

Sharmel Teague, Larry Teague, and Ramonyea Bishop have since been charged with first-degree murder and other firearms charges.

Sharmel was arrested and is awaiting arraignment, while her husband and son have not been caught. Authorities say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

A GoFundMe created for Munerlyn’s family had raised more than $153,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Munerlyn’s widow, Latryna Sims-Munerlyn, told MLive.com that he had worked in security for about three decades, and that one of his sons worked at the same Family Dollar.

The community continues to remember #CalvinMunerlyn, affectionately known as Duper. Candles, balloons & signs lay across the entrance of Family Dollar, where Munerlyn worked as a security guard before he was killed.@midmichigannow pic.twitter.com/gFuUctPwgv — Alysia Burgio (@AlysiaBurgioTV) May 5, 2020

“I need them to know this is my heart, my world and they can’t stop his legacy out here. They can’t,” she said. “He’s going to always live through me and his babies. Always.”

Munerlyn’s death comes after protests in the state against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, part of which requires residents to wear face masks in enclosed public areas.

“It is incredibly sad that in this crisis that this life was lost,” Whitmer told reporters in response to Munerlyn’s death.

“We are mindful of how important it is that people keep a level head, that we do the right thing protecting ourselves and others.”