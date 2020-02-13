‘The entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause’: A family got a surprise baby shower on their flight home after adopting a girl

caption Caren Moore at the airport with her baby girl before flying home. source David Moore

Caren and Dustin Moore were flying home on a Southwest Air flight with their adopted newborn when the unexpected happened.

After two flight attendants learned that the couple were new parents, they threw a spontaneous baby shower for the family.

Passengers wrote congratulatory notes to the family. “It was so overwhelmingly touching,” Dustin told Insider.

In early November, Caren and Dustin Moore were basking in the glow of new parenthood as they flew home to California with their 8-day-old baby girl.

The flight “was a culmination of a lot of patience, prayer and waiting for our daughter,” Dustin, 33, said in an interview with Insider. The family was on a red-eye flight from Colorado, where Caren, 35, and Dustin had adopted their little girl.

Along with the glow of parenthood, though, the Moores had some uneasiness.

“Is there something about adopting a daughter that would modify peoples’ perception of us?” Dustin recalled wondering at the time.

Since 2010, they had unsuccessfully tried to have children. Worse, they were “one of the couples that never had answers for the problems we did,” Dustin said.

“Beyond not being able to have kids, which my wife and I wanted, we also had a lack of closure because we had no answers,” he said. “That wears on you, that sense of forlornness. We didn’t have the answers we needed to be at peace.”

caption Dustin and Caren Moore on their way home with their baby girl. source David Moore

As the couple warmed to the possibility of adoption, their views started to shift.

“It’s not important if our kids look like us,” Dustin said. “Most importantly, we want our kids to have our same beliefs, to be good people, and to be well-functioning members of the community they live in.”

“If they have a piece of our heart and soul, that’s what really matters the most to us,” he added.

Although they didn’t know it at the time, the family would soon have the hearts of the other passengers, too.

‘The entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause’

About halfway through the flight, on Southwest Air, Dustin and Caren took their baby, who had just awoken from a nap and was “a little fussy,” to the back of the plane. They struck up a conversation with a flight attendant and mentioned the adoption.

Another flight attendant soon greeted the family, and congratulated them on the baby before walking away.

“Then, we heard the intercom,” Dustin wrote on Twitter. The second attendant “came on and announced a special guest on the flight.”

Then, we heard the intercom. The attendant Bobby came on and announced a special guest on the flight. Our daughter. “She’s just been adopted by her parents Caren and Dustin, and is making her way home.” The entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause. /6 — Dustin Moore, MS, RD (@theamericanrd) February 9, 2020

“She’s just been adopted by her parents Caren and Dustin, and is making her way home,” announced the attendant.

Then “the entire cabin erupted in cheers and applause,” Dustin said.

“It was so overwhelmingly touching” to have such an outpouring of support, especially from all the passengers “we may never see again,” Dustin said.

The attendant on the intercom passed the passengers napkins and pens to write messages to the family.

‘Thank you for giving this child a loving family’

The couple received about sixty notes from fellow travelers, some of which the flight attendants read on the intercom.

The two attendants who had spoken with the Moores later gave them the whole bundle, saying that they were married and had experienced a similar act of kindness on their honeymoon flight.

One note said, “Always tell her you love her.” Another read: “Enjoy every minute. It goes by so very fast.”

caption Some of the notes passengers wrote to the Moores. source David Moore

One of the letters was especially meaningful to the Moores: “I was adopted 64 years ago. Thank you for giving this child a loving family to be part of. Us adopted kids need a little extra love. Congratulations.”

“That was the one that stood out the most to me. It was pretty significant for my wife as well,” Dustin said. “My wife had a lot more reservation about adoption and whether or not our daughter would be treated differently. That [letter] was a point of vision for my wife to see further down the road.”

In the interview with Insider, Dustin said that the process of adopting a child had taught him and Caren to be “really empathetic for people who might feel out of place,” and to be sensitive to others.

On the flight home, as the Moores began life as a family of three, they received exactly what they had put out into the world.