Grigor Dimitrov’s tracksuit has been called the ‘highlight’ of the Australian Open so far, but fans are undecided on whether they like it

caption Dimotriv had an eye-catching choice of outfit on Monday. source Getty/Clive Brunskill

Grigor Dimitrov split fans opinion with his choice of attire during the first round of the Australian Open.

The Bulgarian wore an an outlandish tracksuit to enter the Melbourne Arena on Monday ahead of his clash with Juan Ignacio Londero.

“Even Grigor Dimitrov, who’s very handsome, can’t pull this off,” wrote one Twitter user, while another compared him to a White Spotted Boxfish.

Others liked it, however, with one fan giving it “5/5 stars,” and Eurosport UK calling the outfit the “highlight of the Australian Open so far.”

Dimitrov, who says he loves “being different,” cruised into the second round, beating Londero 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, 6-4.

“I don’t want to be vanilla,” Grigor Dimitrov said when asked about his choice of attire for the first round of the Australian Open on Monday, according to ATP Tour.

“I love being different when it comes to things like that.”

Dimotrov turned heads at the Melbourne Arena as he entered the court donning an outlandish tracksuit ahead of his match with Juan Ignacio Londero.

Designed by Nike, the deep purple tracksuit was covered in yellow spots, and had a white trim around the collar. The Bulgarian paired it with his usual white headband and matching trainers.

“I actually love it. I love colors,” he said. “I love experimenting as well.”

But while Dimitrov was evidently keen on his own choice of clothing, not everybody agreed.

“Even Grigor Dimitrov, who’s very handsome, can’t pull this off,” wrote one Twitter user, while another said: “Looks like a onesie!”

The 28-year-old was even compared to a White Spotted Boxfish.

Others applauded the Bulgarian on his fashion sense, however.

“Ok despite widespread criticism, I give @GrigorDimitrov’s 5/5 stars. I dont understand the hate,” tweeted one person, while another added: “I like the tracksuit don’t @ me.”

Eurosport UK called the tracksuit the “highlight of the Australian Open so far.”

One especially keen fan held up a banner in the crowd saying “Marry Me Grigor” – though it’s unlikely this had much to do with his tracksuit.

Love it or hate it, Dimitrov cruised into the second round, beating Londero 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, 6-4, meaning viewers can expect another outrageous outfit in the coming days.

“Who knows? Who knows?” he said when asked what we might wear next, according to ATP Tour. “I don’t know. Nike and I had quite a bit of fun doing those things. Can’t you tell?”

