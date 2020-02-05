Fans experience ‘triple vision’ as Kajal Aggarwal is immortalized in more than wax at Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – February 5, 2020 – Today, Kajal Aggarwal joined a star-studded cast of Indian A-listers and legends, as she unveiled her first and only wax figure paired with a new AR-fueled interactive experience in person, as part of Madame Tussauds Singapore’s growing Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE). Kajal’s figure is exclusive to Madame Tussauds Singapore.

She is not only delighting visiting fans with the opportunity to check out her wax doppelganger up close and personal; she also invites them to act ‘on set’ as part of a specially curated AR experience filmed and produced exclusively for Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Guests will be transported in a classic scene from Indian cinema together with Kajal. They will begin to experience an out of control digitally generated earthquake made possible with AR technology, audio-visual effects and real-time camera capture – immediately bringing them closer to the action. This latest interactive experience is part of the attraction’s ambition to captivate audiences, whether they are long-term Indian cinema fans or just discovering the genre for the first time.

“Deeply humbled and ecstatic to be honoured, standing amongst global icons. Feels like I’m seeing myself through the eyes of an artist. The resemblance is uncanny and the attention to detail is spectacular” said Kajal Aggarwal.

“Having built a solid visitor fan base around our Bollywood legends over the past 4 years, we can’t think of a better way of enhancing our Ultimate Film Star Experience than to honour this rising star of South Indian cinema. We partnered with the International Film Academy Awards (IIFA) again, to secure great new figures and content. 2020 is set to be an exciting year for us as we add more exclusive celebrity content to the zone and continue captivating our audiences with state-of-the-art technology” said Alex Ward, General Manager, Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Pickyourtrail, an online travel planning platform that offers exclusive international itineraries supported the successful launch of Kajal Aggarwal as an official partner. This represents Madame Tussauds Singapore’s continual effort to drive interest and visitorship from the overseas Indian community.

The newly launched UFSE spanning 2,500 sq ft, brings guests on a journey through the glitz and glamour of Indian cinema culture from the moment they step through the doors and join the world’s largest celebration of Indian superstars. The unique experience utilises cutting-edge technology like Kinect and AR to give visitors the chance to step into the limelight: https://youtu.be/EmLdC8Vhzq4









Kajal Aggarwal posing with her newly unveiled wax figure in a side-by-side at Madame Tussauds Singapore





Kajal Aggarwal and her parents posing with her newly unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore





Kajal Aggarwal posing with her newly unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore





Nisha Aggarwal, sister of Kajal Aggarwal posing with Kajal and her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore





Please download the high-res images here.





Madame Tussauds

The ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures.





The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves.