Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks launch his own fashion brand

US top model Jeremy Meeks is celebrating huge success in Las Vegas and New York with his new fashion collection. These two appearances on the international stage have caused quite a stir





MANNHEIM, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 20 February 2020 – As Fashion Concept GmbH reported exclusively in December 2019, the German fashion company is now presenting the first high fashion label of US top model Meeks. Soon you will not only be able to see the collection, but also wear it: the first fashion collection will be on the market in the very near future.





A few days ago, the collection of the top model was presented in Las Vegas and New York. The Jeremy Meeks collection has been causing a sensation at both top international events with over 300,000 industry professionals, interested parties and visitors from all over the world. The series was designed by the top design team and Meeks was personally available for the campaign. On Instagram, Jeremy Meeks showcased some of the most exclusive clothes himself. In the range: T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, leather goods and accessories, which contain his initials, among other things.

The launch of the collection represented a dream come true for Jeremy Meeks. “The design team worked hard to reflect my vision and style in this firstfashion series. I am grateful and proud.” The US top star Meeks said in a press release.

The next fashion show will take place in Moscow. For the market launch planned for the second quarter of this year ,specially produced image trailers and campaign motifs will be widely posted on all social media channels and also broadcast on TV.

Fashion Concept GmbH, which works with both young talents and big names in the fashion industry, has stood out in this new year thanks to its partnership with Pegasus Development AG. The German fashion company recently announced the launch of a fashion collection in collaboration with the most successful Germantennis player Boris Becker. The first creations will be available from the end of April 2020.

Together with the investment and cooperation of Pegasus Development AG, Fashion Concept GmbH aims to bring brands, buyers, sourcing managers and industryprofessionals together on one level. A constant source of inspiration, industry insights and trend-oriented content are offered, which correspond to the current trends and are intended to ensure an optimal market launch.









