‘Fast and Furious 9’ will be delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic

The ninth “Fast and Furious” movie has been pushed back from May of this year to April 2, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal already had the date of April 2, 2021, set for “Fast and Furious 10.”

“A Quiet Place Part II” was also delayed on Thursday to a yet-to-be-announced date. The movie was supposed to hit theaters next week.

“Furious 7” and “The Fate of the Furious” both earned over $1 billion worldwide and nearly $400 million in China, but China’s movie theaters remain closed due to the coronavirus.

Franchise star Vin Diesel said in a statement that “it’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

The ninth “Fast and Furious” movie, “F9,” has been delayed a year because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The movie was set to hit theaters May 22 but now has a new release date of April 2, 2021 – when the 10th “Fast and Furious” was already set to be released.

“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” franchise star Vin Diesel said in a statement. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

“F9” isn’t the first major Hollywood movie to be delayed. The James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was moved from April to November, and Paramount pushed “A Quiet Place Part II” to a yet-to-be-announced date (it was supposed to hit theaters next week).

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide and spread to more than 100 countries.

The past two “Fast and Furious” movies, 2015’s “Furious 7” and 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” each earned over $1 billion worldwide. The global box office is essential for the movie, but with theaters closed in China and Italy during the coronavirus outbreak, the movie would have taken a huge hit.

China’s 70,000 theaters have been closed since January and the Chinese box office was down by nearly $2 billion in the first two months of the year compared to the same time last year. Both “The Fate of the Furious” and “Furious 7” earned nearly $400 million in China, highlighting one big reason that Universal delayed the movie.