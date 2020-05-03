A Georgia brewery is selling ‘pandemic beers,’ including a bestseller named after Dr. Fauci

Wild Heaven Beer, a brewery with locations near Atlanta, has made a line of beers inspired by people and phrases of the coronavirus pandemic, including a pale ale called “Fauci Spring.”

The Fauci-inspired beer was in such high demand after its first round of production that the company is making additional batches to fill 1,300 cases.

Wild Heaven Beer also sells two other “pandemic beers” – one is named after social distancing guidelines, and the other was inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s coronavirus speech.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has amassed a fanbase of sorts due to his role in the coronavirus response task force and his efforts to keep the nation informed on the outbreak.

From bobbleheads to T-shirts and other Fauci-adorned memorabilia, many Americans are finding unique ways to show their support for the health expert.

One Georgia brewery, Wild Heaven Beer, has even named a beer after the doctor – and people can’t seem to get enough of it.

Nick Purdy, co-founder of Wild Heaven Beer, told the Associated Press that there was such high demand for its first round of the “Fauci Spring” beer that the brewery has made additional batches of the beverage to fill 1,300 more cases.

The brewery, which has locations near Atlanta, offers two other cleverly titled “pandemic beers.” One is called “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” a German-style lager that references social distancing guidelines.

There’s also a Rye India pale ale called “We Will Meet Again,” the name of which comes from a speech made by Queen Elizabeth II in early April, where she addressed the UK in a historic way that has only happened three other times throughout her reign.

In her April 5 address, the Queen said: “We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.”

“We were inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s beautiful and inspiring speech to the British people, and like her, we are looking forward to the time when we can meet again,” Purdy told the AP.

Purdy added that the purpose of the brewery’s collection of aptly named beers is to lift spirits and bring people a little bit of joy.

“Our job is to put smiles on people’s faces, and so if during this crisis these beers have provided a little bit of levity and a little bit of fun, then I think we’ve done our job,” the brewery’s co-founder said.

The “pandemic beers” are available to order online for contactless pickup at the brewery’s locations in Georgia.