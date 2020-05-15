A FedEx driver takes his 2 dachshunds along on his delivery route after his doggy daycare closed, and the pictures will make your day

caption Chorizo and Cocoa look the part. source Daniel Nava

Daniel Nava works for a contractor that provides driver and delivery services for FedEx.

When his doggy daycare closed, he decided to enlist his two dogs to help him on his delivery route.

Chorizo and Cocoa have been very good assistants, and have enjoyed working with their dad.

Dog father-of-two, Daniel Nava, delivers packages for FedEx in Oceanside, California.

When his doggy daycare closed due to the pandemic, he decided to put his two dachshunds, Chorizo and Cocoa, to work, bringing them along on his delivery route.

He says that his route depends on how many packages he has to drop off on any given day, but estimates that the three of them are usually on the road from around 9 a.m to 5 p.m. – and that’s with potty and lunch breaks for everyone.

While Chorizo and Cocoa usually sit on a little rug that Nava got them, he lets them out to stretch their legs when he drops off his packages.

“They seem to enjoy coming with me because we stop by at the local parks and they get to run around for a little bit,” he said.

caption Chorizo and Cocoa first came to work around Christmas: They looked the part then too. source Daniel Nava

He adds that he first brought them along once around Christmas, though he doesn’t remember why. Pre-pandemic, people would stop to take photos with them and give them treats – the two basked in the attention.

However, the job takes more than being cute: Chorizo and Cocoa had to look professional, so Nava used some worn-out shirts of his own to make them little FedEx uniforms. For “extra bling” he ordered them miniature sunglasses on Amazon.

Nava said his supervisor was very understanding: He said that as long as the pups didn’t distract Nava from his job or the road, they could assist him.

The two have their little rug in the truck, and wear leashes anchored to Nava’s seat that are “short enough for them to remain close and long enough for them to be comfortable.”

caption They love working with their dad. source Daniel Nava

He says that colleagues and clients absolutely love them, and often stop to take pictures.

“The funniest story was during their Christmas Eve delivery, a lady saw them and drove a few blocks behind me just to take their picture,” Nava recalls. “When she caught up with us they were looking everywhere but the camera, until she looked at them and said ‘please let me take your picture, it can be my Christmas present.’ It’s almost like they actually understood what she said to them because they finally looked at the camera at the same time and let her take a picture!”

caption Pre-pandemic, people would ask to take pictures with them. source Daniel Nava

While Nava said that he just got an email saying that the doggy daycare will be reopening soon, and knows that Chorizo and Cocoa miss “all their little friends” there, he may still take them along once in a while.

“When they are not at daycare, they will probably be wearing FedEx shirts and sunglasses,” he said.