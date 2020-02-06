Ferns N Petals launches fast & hassle-free 1-hour gift delivery service in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – February 6, 2020 – Ferns N Petals is a famous online gift website that promises one-hour delivery of gifts and flowers in Singapore. Customers looking for ordering gifts at the last-minute can avail this service and get them delivered to their desired destination in the shortest time possible. It is a great initiative by the brand to ensure timely delivery of orders that gets significantly high during festivals and special occasions. Been in the business for more than 25 years now, Ferns N Petals keeps coming up with new and innovative gift ideas and hassle-free delivery services for every occasion.

Ferns N Petals presents a stunning collection of flower bouquets, treasured box of roses, soft toys, cakes, plants, and chocolates that customers can send for their loved ones anywhere in Singapore within one hour of placing the order. All the amazing gifts are handpicked by experts and are available at affordable prices that will enhance the online shopping experience for customers.

Talking about the one-hour gift delivery in Singapore, Rahul Vyas, Business Head of Ferns N Petals, Singapore said, “We have launched 1-hour delivery service across Singapore on a limited range of products that includes flowers, cakes, and plants. It is going to be super convenient for customers to send gifts to their loved ones at the last minute. We have launched this service at a time when the most important gifting occasion of Valentine’s Day is around the corner. It will certainly help customers not to forget any of Valentine’s week celebrations and send gifts every day for their partner.”

He also added, “This year we are offering a wide range of new and unique gift options to the customers for Valentine’s Day, such as the flower in a piano-shaped box, red roses filled in the box with I love you written on it, and treasured box of roses, etc. These gift options will help customers go beyond the tradition of only sending red roses bouquet to their beloved as a token of love.”

About the Company

Ferns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for more than 25 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 350 outlets across 120 cities, pan India, and offices in Dubai and Singapore, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the world to mark its presence.

Address– 9 Tagore LN, #02-29, Singapore 787472