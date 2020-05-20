Why this 2003 Ferrari could sell for $2.9 million at auction, making it one of the most expensive cars ever sold online

caption 2003 Ferrari Enzo. source Karissa Hosek/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

A Ferrari Enzo will be part of RM Sotheby’s Driving into Summer online-only auction.

It’s one of 399 ever made.

It could very well become one of the most expensive cars ever sold in an online auction.

A 2003 Ferrari Enzo will soon be up for auction as part of RM Sotheby’s Online Only: Driving into Summer collection. The company estimates the Enzo will go for between $2.6 to $2.9 million.

That’s a hefty amount for a car no matter which way you look at it. But the Enzo isn’t just any car. It’s not even just any Ferrari, either. You needn’t look further than the fact that the company named it after its founder, Enzo Ferrari, to know that it’s something to behold.

Ferrari produced the Enzo from 2002 to 2004. Only 399 were ever made – but Ferrari did make one more, the 400th, and presented it as a gift to Pope John Paul II. It was later auctioned in 2015 for a whopping $6 million.

The Driving into Summer auction opens on May 21. RM Sotheby’s estimates that the Enzo, along with the Ferrari 288 GTO and F50 it is also auctioning off, are set to become the most expensive cars ever sold in an online auction. You can see some of the other lots here.

Though the Enzo that’s being offered as part of this auction wasn’t owned by the Pope, it’s still cool. Keep scrolling to find out why.

A red (because they’re almost always red) 2003 Ferrari Enzo is projected to sell for between $2.6 and $2.9 million at RM Sotheby’s upcoming Driving into Summer online-only auction.

It has fewer than 1,250 original miles on the clock.

The Ferrari Enzo officially debuted at the 2002 Paris Motor Show.

It was designed to look like an open-wheel race car.

Like a Formula One race car, it uses a chassis tub made of carbon fiber and Nomex honeycomb.

That means the chassis is extremely rigid and light — weighing just 200 pounds.

Only 399 Enzos were ever made.

The Enzo’s body panels are made from carbon fiber and Kevlar.

And it has show-stopping, scissor doors.

The Enzo, sometimes known as the F60, succeeded the F50.

And it uses a mid-mounted, naturally aspirated, 6.0-liter engine.

A mid-mounted engine setup is what you want in a road-legal race car.

Since it offers superior weight distribution and handling.

The Enzo makes 660 horsepower.

And it produces 485 pound-feet of torque.

The manufacturer zero-to-62-mph claim is in a mere 3.65 seconds.

Which, for the mid-2000s, is incredible. It still is.

The Enzo has an estimated top speed of over 217 mph.

It uses an electro-hydraulic F1 six-speed transmission.

You shift gears using the paddles located behind the steering wheel.

The Enzo also has center-lock wheels.

That means that instead of multiple bolts, it only uses one big bolt in the middle to hold the wheel in place.

This is primarily used in racing because it’s faster to undo one bolt instead of five.

And they look cool.

The interior is pretty spartan.

This isn’t a car for plushy, opulent cruising.

It was made for going fast.

There’s all this exposed carbon fiber on the inside.

And F1-derived, floor-hinged pedals.

The Enzo represents one of Ferrari’s flagship halo cars.

These cars are typically hugely expensive.

And are race-bred street cars.

The Enzo was the last Ferrari halo car to use only a gasoline engine.

The Ferrari LaFerrari that replaced it uses a hybrid setup.

Though the Enzo has aged, it’s far from forgotten.

Be sure to check it out as part of RM Sotheby’s Driving into Summer online-only auction, which opens Thursday.