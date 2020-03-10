Exclusive: All the finalists for this year’s Shorty Awards, which won’t be a physical event for the first time in 12 years because of the coronavirus

caption YouTube stars Jason Nash and David Dobrik. source Chelsea Schizzano (Sawhorse Media)

The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media, from people to organizations, and this year’s list of finalists includes YouTube influencer Jeffree Star, actress Sophie Turner, and the internet’s favorite memes, like Baby Yoda Sipping Tea.

New to this year’s finalists: TikTok creators are nominated for categories other than “TikTokker of the Year,” which shows the rise of the platform.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held virtually on May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event will be livestreamed on ShortyAwards.com.

Check out the full list of finalists for the 12th annual Shorty Awards, below.

The list of finalists for the 12th annual Shorty Awards is officially out.

“We’re disappointed that we can’t bring everyone together this year for a physical event in New York City as we have done for the past 11 years,” a spokesperson for the Shorty Awards said in a statement to Business Insider. “However, given the public health concerns, we feel it’s our responsibility to put the safety of our community and public health first.”

New to this year’s finalists: There are several TikTok stars nominated within categories like Food & Drink, Meme of the Year, Weird, and Beauty. This is the first year TikTok creators are nominated in categories other than “TikTokker of the Year,” which is due to the number of viral trends, challenges, and crazes that spawned from TikTok and dominated social media in 2019.

These finalists are determined both by rankings from The Real Time Academy and public votes.

Here are the 2020 Shorty Award finalists:

Actor (Arts & Entertainment)

caption Sophie Turner. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Angela Bassett Billy Porter Brie Larson Naomi Scott Rebel Wilson Sophie Turner

Celebrity (Arts & Entertainment)

caption Zendaya. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Adam Sandler Beyoncé Demi Lovato Jennifer Aniston Jonathan Van Ness Zendaya

Comedy (Arts & Entertainment)

caption Trevor Noah. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Aidy Bryant Lamorne Morris Randall Park Trevor Noah Trevor Wallace Wanda Sykes

Dance (Arts & Entertainment)

caption Benny the Bull. source Wikimedia Commons

Benny The Bull Ghetto Spiderman Harper Watters Izzy and Easton King’s United Sherrie Silver

Music (Arts & Entertainment)

caption Lil’ Nas X. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Billie Eilish Celine Dion Lil’ Nas X Lizzo Missy Elliott TWICE

Sports (Arts & Entertainment)

source USA Today Sports/Reuters

Alex Rodriguez Allyson Felix Coco Gauff Megan Rapinoe Simone Manuel Zion Williamson

Animal (Creative & Media)

MAYA THE SAMOYED Puddin Reagandoodle Tito the Raccoon Venus the Two Face Cat Waffles the Cat

Arts (Creative & Media)

Adam Hillman Dave Pollot Mike Bennett Art Pablo Rochat Positively Present strawberrypuffcake

Beauty (Creative & Media)

caption Nikita Dragun. source Nikita Dragun

Ariel Tejada Cohl’s World Jessica Vu Kheris Rogers Letícia F Gomes Nikita Dragun

Fashion (Creative & Media)

caption Menswear Dog. source Screen shot of Menswear Dog / Instagram

Adut Akech Aquaria Carmen Carrera Edgar Artis Menswear Dog Tabria Majors

Food (Creative & Media)

caption Amirah Kassem. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Amirah Kassem Erik Lamkin Juns Kitchen Naturally.Jo Sam the Cooking Guy Y.Na

Health & Wellness (Creative & Media)

caption Chloe Ting. source Screenshot/YouTube

Chloe Ting Diary of a Fit Mommy Massy Arias Megan Jayne Crabbe The Sad Ghost Club Wheels2Walking

House & Home (Creative & Media)

caption Chip and Joanna Gaines. source Roy Rochlin/Contributor/Getty Images

Bobby Berk Farah Merhi Joanna Gaines Our Faux Farmhouse Ryan Serhant Studio Mcgee

Journalism (Creative & Media)

caption Hannah Reyes Morales. source Screenshot/Instagram

Caitlin Dickerson Hannah Morales Mina Kimes Mona Chalabi Stephen A. Smith Yamiche Alcindor

LGBTQ+ Account (Creative & Media)

caption Rain Dove. source Screen shot of Rain Dove / Instagram.

Dom and Nick Edison Fan Jammi Dodger Rain Dove Rose and Rosie Ty Turner

Lifestyle (Creative & Media)

caption Courtney Quinn. source Courtney Quinn

Chachi Gonzales Cherry Wallis Color Me Courtney Jose Zuniga Les Do Makeup Raven Navera

Meme/Parody Account (Creative & Media)

caption @CommentsByCelebs on Instagram. source Screenshot/Instagram

Comments By Celebs Dilfs of DisneyLand PigeonsDoingThings sonny5ideup Subway Creatures Thoughts of Dog

Parenting, Family and Kids (Creative & Media)

caption The Bramfam. source Screen shot of The Bramfam / Instagram

Team 2 Moms The Bramfam The Bucket List Family The McClure Family The Rush Fam Through Our Eyes

Weird (Creative & Media)

caption Buttered Side Down YouTube channel. source Screenshot/YouTube

Buttered Side Down Caitlin Doughty jackstauber Jan Erichsen Pro Bird Rights The Nekci Menij Show

Activism (Tech and Innovation)

caption Greta Thunberg. source REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Amanda Nguyen Bindi & Robert Irwin Greta Thunberg Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier Shaymaa Ismaa’eel

Gaming (Tech and Innovation)

caption AzzyLand. source Screen shot of AzzyLand / YouTube

Azzyland bugha Gloom LazarBeam NoisyButters Vanoss Gaming

Podcaster (Tech and Innovation)

caption Emma Chamberlain. source Emma Chamberlain/YouTube

Conan O’Brien Emma Chamberlain Gaby Dunn Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey MKBHD Nikole Hannah-Jones

Travel (Tech and Innovation)

caption Fearless & Far. source Screenshot/YouTube

Carrie DeJong Eva zu Beck Fearless & Far Haley Dasovich Maryjane VagaBrothers

Breakout YouTuber (Team Internet)

caption Jennelle Eliana Long. source Jennelle Eliana

Jennelle Eliana Jordyn Woods Niko Omilana Noah Schnapp Supercar Blondie Talia Mar

Instagrammer of the Year (Team Internet)

caption World Record Egg. source Screenshot/YouTube

Adam Waheed Laetitia KY Poorly Drawn Lines Strange Planet Wolfgang World Record Egg

TikTokker of the Year (Team Internet)

caption Avani Gregg. source Avani/YouTube

Avani Gregg Brittany Broski Emmy Howie Mandel Just Sul theewilliam45

Twitch Streamer of the Year (Team Internet)

caption ANNEMUNITION. source Screenshot/YouTube

AnneMunition dakotaz LilyPichu Loeya Maria Lopez MrFreshAsian

YouTube Comedian (Team Internet)

caption Ryland and Morgan Adams. source Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shorty Awards

CalebCity Eddy Burback Kiera Bridget Morgan Adams Sarah Schauer Scott Cramer

YouTube Ensemble (Team Internet)

caption Kian Lawley and JC Caylen. source Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dope or Nope Kian and JC Montoya Twinz Sam and Colby Squirmy and Grubs YouTwoTV

YouTube Musician (Team Internet)

caption Black Gryph0n. source Screenshot/YouTube

BlackGryph0n Catie Turner LLusion Pomplamoose Sam Tsui SethEverman

YouTuber of the Year (Team Internet)

caption MrBeast. source Jeff Cheatham/HCK2

ContraPoints Eugenia Cooney Jeffree Star Mr. Beast Vereena Sayed Wengie

Emoji of the Year (Content)

caption Emojis. source Emojipedia

Australian Flag Just a little bit Boooooring Sloth Otter chillin’ Assisted Walking

Gif of the Year (Content)

caption and I oop. source Screenshot/YouTube

And I Oop Dog Yes Idris Elba on Hot Ones Lady Gaga Eye Roll Marsai Martin at the BET Awards Tesla’s Bulletproof Window

Instagram of the Year (Content)

caption World Record Egg Post. source World Record Egg/Instagram

John Mayer’s bottle cap kick Lizzo post AMAs Now we’re Friends on Instagram too! Ramen can fix anything Will Smith getting to 50M followers World Record Egg Post

Meme of the Year (Content)

caption Baby Yoda drinking soup. source Screenshot of “The Mandalorian.”

Baby Yoda Sipping Tea Gonna tell my kids… Gummy Adele Mr. Sandman Challenge Ok Boomer Woman Yells at Cat