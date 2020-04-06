A spring-themed puzzle challenges you to find an Easter egg hidden among flowers. See how quickly you can spot it.

By
Frank Olito
-

This brainteaser is hiding an Easter egg.

caption
This brainteaser is hiding an Easter egg.
source
247 Blinds

For some, spring means it’s time for Easter and egg hunts. But this year, as many of us are under lockdown, it may be difficult to search for Easter eggs, so one company turned the pastime into an online puzzle.

Blinds retailer 247 Blinds is challenging readers to find the hidden Easter egg among a collage of springtime colors, flowers, and leaves.

How quickly can you find the Easter egg? Give it a try below:

Can you spot the Easter egg?

caption
Can you spot the Easter egg?
source
247 Blinds

Have you found it yet?

If you look closely, you may find it.

Do you need a hint?

The Easter egg is yellow.

Keep looking and you might find its hiding place.

Give up?

Scroll down for the answer.

The egg is circled in red.

caption
The egg is circled in red.
source
247 Blinds

This tricky brainteaser made the egg look like a petal on one of the flowers.

If you thought this brainteaser was egg-cellent, you can entertain yourself in quarantine with even more puzzles that will put your brain to the test.