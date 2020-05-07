The average person takes 20 seconds to find the pencil hiding in this book-themed puzzle — see how quickly you can find it

caption How fast can you find the pencil? source Courtesy of Oxbridge

Distance learning provider Oxbridge hid a pencil in stacks of books in this tricky brainteaser.

It takes the average person 20 seconds to find the hidden pencil.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One company has turned its love of books into a challenging puzzle.

Distance learning provider Oxbridge created a brainteaser that challenges readers to find the hidden pencil in stacks of books. The company said it takes the average person 20 seconds to find the writing tool.

Do you think you can do better? Give the puzzle a shot below.

caption Where is the pencil hiding? source Courtesy of Oxbridge

Did you find the pencil yet?

If you look closely, you may be able to find it.

Do you need a hint?

Look for the pencil’s eraser.

Still can’t find it?

Keep scrolling to find out where the pencil was hiding below.

caption The pencil is circled in black. source Oxbridge

This puzzle sneakily hid the pencil in one of the binds of the books. The only way you can really tell that it’s a pencil is by looking at its small eraser.

If you couldn’t find that item, give these other puzzles and brainteasers a chance to challenge your mind while you’re stuck at home.