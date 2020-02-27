I tried Idaho’s famous finger steaks at a strip mall in Boise’s suburbs, and I can see why they’re such a hit with locals

caption Finger steaks with a side of Caesar salad. source Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider

Idaho’s signature dish is finger steaks: battered and deep-fried strips of beef.

Lindy’s Steak House, a sort of roadside bar in a strip mall, is known to have some of the best in Boise.

I really enjoyed the finger steaks at Lindy’s, which I found tender, juicy, and pink on the inside, while heavily seasoned and crisp on the outside.

The potato might be Idaho’s most famous export, but it’s not actually its most famous local dish.

That distinction goes to “finger steaks,” battered and deep-fried morsels of beef that are similar to chicken fingers, or “shrimp tempura for the landlocked” as Ryan Newhouse of The Takeout describes them.

Created at a family restaurant-turned-strip club in Boise in the ’50s, finger steaks are unique to Idaho, and the state’s signature dish. New York has its pizza, Boise has its finger steaks.

While they can be found at most bars around the state, on a recent trip to Boise, a little online sleuthing established Lindy’s Steak House as the No. 1 spot in town for the finger food.

Here’s what Idaho’s signature dish is like.

Lindy’s Steak House is not *really* in Boise proper. It’s closer to Meridian and Eagle, Idaho.

With public transportation severely lacking in Boise, I took a 20-minute cab there. According to my driver, he had dropped visitors off at Lindy’s the day before — a testament to its popularity.

I was surprised to find that it was in a strip mall of sorts, alongside a SpringHill Suites by Marriott, a Jimmy John’s, and a large parking lot.

Inside, the place was cozy and felt like a very local spot with wood paneling, and beer ads and neon signs adorning the walls.

There were also pool tables, shuffleboard, and a jukebox.

I ordered Lindy’s finger steak basket, which cost $10.25 and came with a side of my choice. I picked the Caesar salad and also got a frosty mug of beer because it felt appropriate given the surroundings.

The “basket” was actually a plate, and came with four finger steaks that were around four inches long, as well as some sort of cocktail sauce.

The finger steaks looked a lot like fried chicken to me, with a crunchy, dark brown and irregular batter.

When I first bit into one, juice ran all over my hand, which was a little gross, but also a good sign that the meat was fresh and juicy.

The meat was indeed tender, and despite the deep-fried breading it was still a little pink inside. Since I like my steak medium-rare, this was perfect.

The breading was crunchy and very salty, with flecks of pepper visible. It was heavily seasoned, but in a good way, and after doing some research I learned that finger steak batter is usually made with Worcestershire sauce, which explains the dark hue.

I liked the finger steaks a lot. I mean, steak as a bar snack? Count me in. I found them to be juicy, tender, and full of flavor, and somehow they felt less indulgent than eating chicken fingers or some other deep-fried bar food.

While the flavor was good, personally, I found the mix of textures between the soft meat and crisp batter wasn’t for me. I think I prefer the more firm feel of a chicken tender if pressed.