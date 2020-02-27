A dog has gone viral for having luscious locks that make him look like a rock star

caption Finley the English Springer Spaniel. source Courtesy of Finleythespringer

Finley is a 3-year-old English Springer Spaniel who is known for his enviable, luscious locks.

The dog, who goes by @finleythespringer on Instagram, had more than 14,000 followers at the time of writing.

His owner, Rebecca Munday, told Insider that Finley attracts a lot of attention wherever he goes.

According to Munday, her dog has been compared to celebrities like John Lennon, Bon Jovi, and Brian May from Queen.

caption Finn has gone viral thanks to his luscious locks. source Courtesy of finleythespringer

Finley, who also goes by Finn, is based in Gloucestershire, England.

caption The dog goes by @finleythespringer on Instagram. source Courtesy of @finleythespringer

The dog’s auburn hair is his stand-out feature and distinguishes him from other English Springer Spaniels.

Finn receives comments from people all over the world who admire his unique look.

Finley’s Instagram account, managed by his owner, Rebecca Munday, features hundreds of photos of him looking like a model.

caption Finn’s Instagram bio reads, “Born to model.” source Courtesy of @finleythespringer

Munday is Finley’s proud owner and the manager of his popular Instagram account. She also is responsible for taking most of his photos.

“Finn loves being in front of the camera, as he knows it means lots of treats,” Munday told Insider. “He is such a good boy and will happily pose because he knows he gets rewards.”

Munday told Insider that she first decided to let Finn’s hair grow out when he was just six months old.

caption He used to have a mohawk when he was a puppy. source Courtesy of @finleythespringer

“Finn’s hairstyle started at around six months of age with just a mohawk,” Munday said. “As he grew, so did his hair.”

According to Munday, Finley is constantly receiving attention thanks to his curly locks.

caption Finley is popular online and in real life. source Courtesy of @finleythespringer

“People love it,” she said. “I still can’t really get my head around everyone’s reactions, but it’s been amazing and Finn has got lots of attention, which he isn’t complaining about.”

Although it may seem like Finley’s hairdo requires a lot of upkeep, Munday revealed that her dog’s hair routine isn’t as high-maintenance as people often think.

caption Finn showcasing his modeling skills. source Courtesy of @finleythespringer

“He has his head of hair brushed every evening, and then he goes for a full groom every six weeks,” the owner told Insider. “I just make sure all the mud is washed out when he gets dirty (which is every day), and brush it to avoid matting.”

Finn has also been compared to celebrities like John Lennon.

caption The dog has a natural rock star look. source Courtesy of @finleythespringer

According to Munday, similarities have been drawn between Finley and celebrities like John Lennon, Bon Jovi, and Brian May from Queen. She says that Finn’s hair truly makes him stand out.

“I just love his hair, it’s what makes him, him,” she said.

Finn’s newfound Instagram fame has even helped him land some brand promotion deals, making him an official social media influencer.

caption Finn has his own discount codes. source Courtesy of @finleythespringer

Through his social media fame, the pooch has also earned sponsorships with various pet brands. On his page, he promotes things like dog treats, toys, accessories, and clothing. However, Munday donates the extra items Finley receives to the animal shelter where she works.

Finn hasn’t let Instagram fame go to his head, though. According to Munday, he still enjoys his cuddles.

caption Finn posing on a concrete stump. source Courtesy of @finleythespringer

“He absolutely loves adventuring, especially in water and mud,” Munday said. “But he equally loves his cuddles and fuss.”

You can stay up to date with Munday at @becca.and.paws, and see more photos of Finley on his Instagram account @finleythespringer.