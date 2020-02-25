Finneas O’Connell says he and Billie Eilish succeeded without ‘nepotism’ after fans accused him of downplaying their privilege

Callie Ahlgrim
Billie Eilish, 18, and Finneas O'Connell, 22, are siblings and collaborators.

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media
Finneas O’Connell recently sparked a debate about privilege and nepotism in the music industry – and the roles they’ve played in his and Billie Eilish’s stratospheric success.

O’Connell, who produced his sister’s multi-platinum debut album and records as a solo artist under the mononym FINNEAS, received backlash for doling out some controversial advice on Sunday in a since-deleted tweet.

“‘Shooting your shot’ is promoted widely and I think honestly, it’s a little overrated,” he wrote on Twitter. “Work super hard alone or with your closest friends. Make s— so good it speaks for itself. Don’t pester people to work with you, let them come to you.”

Many accused O’Connell of downplaying his privilege, both in terms of his race and apparent class.

Critics argued that O’Connell and Eilish had the “luxury” to simply work hard and let people notice, thanks to their supportive parents and financial security.

Others suggested his and Eilish’s success is thanks to “nepotism,” since they were raised in Los Angeles by two actors: their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, who are mostly credited with roles in regional theater productions and voice-over work.

“I don’t think everyone’s parents were actors/actresses in the media industry like yours,” one person replied. “I believe no one would have heard of you or Billie if you hadn’t had the same parental guidance or made some effort to network and shoot your shot… talent isn’t all that’s required.”

On Monday, O’Connell replied to a now-deleted tweet from freelance writer Sarah Sahim, who posted a screenshot of his Wikipedia page: “Finneas was born in Los Angeles to actress and screenwriter Maggie Baird and actor Patrick O’Connell.”

“During my life time, our parents were never able to fully financially support us off of their work as actors,” O’Connell clarified in a now-deleted tweet. “Our dad worked 12 hour days 7 days a week as a construction worker for Mattel and our mom was a teacher.”

“Our parents gave us love but knew no one in the record industry.”

O’Connell added: “I paid off their mortgage last year and billie pays them each salaries to tour with us full time though they have told us many times they would work for us for free.”

“Anyone who saw us tour in 2019 knows our dad insists on sweeping the stage each night before we perform,” he added in another deleted tweet.

Both O’Connell and Eilish have praised their parents for encouraging their creativity while growing up. The siblings were homeschooled and, according to O’Connell, were surrounded by music in “every nook and cranny” of their house.

“Being able to afford a computer and [recording software] Logic Pro, just being afforded the opportunities I was afforded – living in LA, making music, being homeschooled, having time in the day to make all that music – it was just this gift that I was given of time and resources,” he told AWAL last year.

The duo shot to fame in 2015 when their song “Ocean Eyes,” written by 17-year-old O’Connell and sung by 13-year-old Eilish, went viral on SoundCloud.

They recorded the song in O’Connell’s childhood bedroom, where they also recorded the vast majority of “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Eilish’s debut album that swept all four major categories at the 2020 Grammys. O’Connell also won non-classical producer of the year.