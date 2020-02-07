A 5-year-old girl was raped on the grounds of the US embassy in India’s capital, New Delhi, police say

caption The US embassy in New Delhi, India, pictured here in 2013. source Priyanka Parashar /Mint via Getty Images

A five-year-old girl has alleged that she was raped in her family’s living quarters on the grounds of the US embassy in New Delhi, India, on Saturday.

A 25-year-old driver who also lives on the embassy grounds has been arrested and charged after the girl pointed him out in a line-up.

The US embassy told CNN they are “deeply disturbed” by the reported incident, which has sparked renewed debate around the issue of sexual violence against women and girls in India.

Indian rape law was toughened up in 2013 after the “Nirbhaya” gang rape provoked international horror – but just last the Supreme Court warned these changes have been ineffective.

The five-year-old daughter of a housekeeping worker at the US embassy in New Delhi, India, has allegedly been raped on the embassy’s grounds.

A 25-year-old man – the son of another embassy worker – who lives on the grounds has been arrested and charged with the alleged rape, and is currently in custody, according to local police cited by the New York Times. The man has not been named.

Police told CNN that the girl was “lured and raped by a neighbor,” as she played outside the embassy’s staff quarters on Saturday.

According to the BBC, doctors have confirmed that the girl was raped. On Sunday, the girl’s mother complained to police, and the girl identified the 25-year-old man as her apparent rapist in a line-up. ]

“She was able to identify him point blank and there is no doubt over this,” Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of Delhi police told CNN.

The US embassy told CNN in a statement that they are “deeply disturbed by the alleged misconduct.”

Police have said the accused man is not an embassy employee, but lives there as his father is also a member of the housekeeping staff. The embassy compound itself is in the upscale diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, and is one of the most heavily-guarded locations in the capital.

The embassy spokesperson added: “We promptly took action when we were informed of the allegation, and brought this matter to the attention of the police. Of course, we are cooperating fully with them.”

A court date has not yet been set.

caption Demonstrators protest the alleged rape and subsequent murder of a 27-year-old woman in Hyderabad source Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Sexual violence against women and girls in India leapt onto the global news agenda in 2012 after the “Nirbhaya” case-the brutal gang-rape of a 23-year-old medical student on a bus in New Delhi, sparking protests nationwide.

The victim, who succumbed to the wounds inflicted by the ordeal two weeks later, was dubbed “Nirbhaya,” or “Fearless”.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013 was introduced with the aim of tackling the issue of sexual violence more effectively, drawing clearer and broader definitions of the crimes, giving tougher sentences and introducing the death penalty for repeat offenders.

However, the Indian Supreme Court said in 2019 that it is time to “take stock” because those changes have not effectively curbed the issue. The incidence of rape actually increased in 2017, with the National Crime Records Bureau indicating 32,559 cases that year.

Protests renewed in 2019, after the alleged gang rape and subsequent immolation of a 27-year-old female veterinary doctor in November, after which police shot dead four suspects who confessed to the crimes.

The Supreme Court is now investigating the shooting, after Amnesty International questioned whether this was an extrajudicial killing.