Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the ‘hot priest’ from ‘Fleabag’ sent a heartwarming message for people worrying about the coronavirus pandemic

caption Phoebe Waller-Bridge and “hot priest” Andrew Scott. source DryWrite / Twitter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott spread a message of hope while announcing that the “Fleabag” stage show would be available to stream online for £4 ($5).

She said she hoped it would give people some entertainment while they are isolating at home.

Andrew Scott chimed in at the end to say, “It’ll pass.”

Waller-Bridge said 70% of the proceeds would go to people on the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic and helping those most vulnerable, and 30% would go back into the theatre industry “where Fleabag began.”

Fans in the UK and Ireland can now stream the one-woman show on Soho Theater’s on demand site, while those in the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada will be able to watch on Amazon Prime from April 10.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott spread a message of togetherness and hope in the latest announcement of the “Fleabag” stage show, which will soon be available to stream online.

Waller-Bridge spoke from a video posted by her theatre company’s Twitter page, saying she hoped people would enjoy watching “Fleabag” while isolating at home.

She said the show would cost £4 ($5), and 70% of the proceeds would go to people on the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic and helping those most vulnerable, while 30% would go back into the theatre industry “where Fleabag began.”

“The last thing I want to say is as long as we remember to stay home, look after each other, and looks after those who are looking after us, then there really is one thing we can know about this difficult time,” she said. “And that is … “

The video then cut to “hot priest” Andrew Scott who spoke one of his final, gut-wrenching lines from the show with renewed meaning: “It’ll pass.”

The final message to come up on screen read, “People are all we got x,” followed by Scott blowing a kiss.

