20 startups that are hiring remote workers right now

caption If you’ve been laid off because of the novel coronavirus, here are some remote job listings to consider. source Mario Tama/Getty

The novel coronavirus has caused many layoffs across a variety of industries.

Goldman Sachs analysts said the number of jobless claims could explode to a record 2.25 million, more than three times the previous record of 695,000 in 1982.

If you’re looking for a job, consider this list of remote opportunities assembled by jobs posting website FlexJobs.

Join Business Insider on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET for our digital live event “Leading From Home,” where we’ll be talking with WorkBoard founder Deidre Paknad and Chatbooks founder Nate Quigley about how to lead remote teams amid the coronavirus crisis.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The novel coronavirus and the threat of a looming economic recession has forced thousands of workers to be laid off or furloughed without pay.

The government reported that the number of new unemployment claims jumped to 281,000 for the week ending on March 14, a spike from the previous week’s 211,000. Goldman Sachs said the number of jobless claims could explode to a record 2.25 million, more than three times the previous record of 695,000 in 1982, during the 1980s recession.

The pandemic has also forced many to work remotely, as many businesses close their physical locations and employees self-quarantine to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This makes it an especially important time to look for remote work.

If you’re someone looking for work, there are jobs out there. Here are 20 startups hiring remote workers right now, according to remote and flexible job finder FlexJobs.

Software company Aha!

source Tom Werner/Getty Images

Aha! is a roadmap software company.

The company is currently hiring a content editor, a writer, a front end developer, and more.

Look for jobs at Aha! here.

Web development company Automattic

source Reuters

Automattic is a web development company known for its work on websites like WordPress and Tumblr.

The company is hiring a mobile engineer, a senior WordPress engineer, a director of business development, and more.

Look for jobs at Automattic here.

Technology company Clevertech

source Hero Images/Getty Images

Clevertech is a tech and engineering company that’s worked on product development for clients including KPMG and Barclays.

Clevertech is hiring a product designer, a Python/React developer, a junior product development coordinator, and more.

Look for jobs at Clevertech here.

Custom products company Collage.com

source Tetra Images/Getty Images

Collage.com makes customized products like personalized mugs and frames.

Collage.com is hiring a software engineering manager, a senior full stack software engineer, and more.

Look for jobs at Collage.com here.

Online learning company Evolving Wisdom

source Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Evolving Wisdom is an online education company that offers courses on a range of topics, including love, success, and relationships.

Evolving Wisdom is hiring a marketing coordinator, a program coordinator, and more.

Look for jobs at Evolving Wisdom here.

Online coding platform GitLab

caption GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij. source GitLab

GitLab is an online coding hub that offers products such as source code management and other tools for engineers.

GitLab is hiring a senior sales manager, a senior brand designer, an area sales manager, and more.

Look for jobs at GitLab here.

Accounting agency Greenback Expat Tax Services

source filadendron/Getty Images

Greenback Expat Tax Services is a tax prep company for Americans living abroad.

Greenback Expat Tax Services is hiring a tax accountant, and a sales and customer champion.

Look for jobs at Greenback Expat Tax Services here.

Digital product design company inVision

source PR Image Factory/Shutterstock

inVision is a design platform company that’s worked with companies like Lyft, HBO, and IBM.

inVision is hiring an engineering manager, an IT systems manager, a sales manager, and more.

Look for jobs at inVision here.

Digital media company LoveToKnow

caption Business meeting source REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock

LoveToKnow is an online media company comprising of multiple websites including LoveToKnow.com and YourDictionary.com.

LoveToKnow is hiring a senior SEO strategist.

Look for jobs at LoveToKnow here.

Nonprofit MomsRising

source Westend61/Getty Images

MomsRising is a nonprofit and online community of mothers and families that organizes around causes such as paid medical leave and gun safety.

MomsRising is hiring a campaign associate and social media specialist, and an immigration campaign director.

Look for jobs at MomsRising here.

Tech and consulting company ScrapingHub

source Sarinya Pinngam / EyeEm/ Getty Images

ScrapingHub turn websites into data with web scraping services.

ScrapingHub is hiring a Python developer, and a quality assurance engineer.

Look for jobs at ScrapingHub here.

Content management company Simple [A]

source Joerg Koch/Getty Images

Simple [A] is a distributed technology consulting and training company.

Simple [A] is hiring web content quality administrator, a content and UX engineer, and more.

Look for jobs at Simple [A] here.

Online media company The Cheat Sheet

source sturti/Getty Images

The Cheat Sheet is an online news company that covers celebrity and lifestyle news.

The Cheat Sheet is hiring a full stack developer, an executive assistant, and an entertainment writer.

Look for jobs at The Cheat Sheet here.

Time-tracking software company Time Doctor

source Shutterstock

Time Doctor is a time tracking and productivity tool.

Time Doctor is hiring a marketing growth senior manager, and a senior SAAS marketing and growth manager.

Look for jobs at Time Doctor here.

Productivity tracking tool creator Toggl

source Eva-Katalin/Getty

Toggl is a time tracking app headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia.

Toggl is hiring an editorial and social media marketer, a backend developer, a sales account executive, and more.

Look for jobs at Toggl here.

Remote company and freelancing platform company Toptal

source Westend61/Getty Images

Toptal connects freelancers with jobs at startups.

Toptal is hiring a business writer, a front end developer, a UX researcher, and more.

Look for jobs at Toptal here.

Digital agency Tri.be

source mentatdgt/Shutterstock

Tri.be is a digital agency that has worked with companies such as MTV, SAP, and eBay.

Tri.be is hiring a digital project manager, a front end engineer, a UI developer, and more.

Look for jobs at Tri.be here.

Media company Upworthy

caption Eli Pariser, co-founder of UpWorthy. source Wikimedia Commons

Upworthy is a media website focused on topics such as inspiring news, the environment, and social justice.

Upworthy is hiring a web engineer and a deputy director of audience development.

Look for jobs at Upworthy here.

Customer service company Working Solutions

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Working Solutions outsources company contact centers.

Working Solutions is hiring disaster relief customer service representatives and sales development representatives.

Look for jobs at Working Solutions here.

IT company X-Team