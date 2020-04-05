Flight attendants are still working during coronavirus lockdowns and they worry that they’re spreading the virus

caption Flight attendants. source REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Some flight attendants are worried that they may be spreading coronavirus because of travel and lack of personal protective equipment.

Flight attendants around the world are mostly exempt from lockdown order, because they’re considered essential employees.

The coronavirus has infected more than a million people around the world.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Along with doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other essential workers, flight attendants are on the frontlines facing COVID-19, the coronavirus disease. Several flight attendants told Time that they fear they’re spreading COVID-19 with every flight they take and passenger they interact with as they lack PPE.

The coronavirus has infected more than one million around the world. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a pandemic. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement and supply chains. Airlines have been hit especially hard, and several have already collapsed.

Despite these conditions, some airlines are still flying, and flight attendants are afraid. Here’s what they had to say.

One flight attendant said “They are doing nothing but giving us wipes. We’re like bees scattering pollen everywhere.”

caption Flight attendants. source Reuters

Source: Time

Flight attendants say they can only get out of work with a doctor’s note or positive COVID-19 test result, and some say they’ve even had to fly while awaiting test results.

caption Flight attendants. source Reuters

Source: Time

They describe feeling worry and guilt while assisting elderly passengers, because they could be exposing them to the virus.

caption Flight attendants. source Reuters

Source: Time

Flight attendants said that previously they could be punished for wearing protective equipment like masks and gloves.

caption Flight attendants. source REUTERS

Source: Time

Now, they say that they aren’t provided with sufficient equipment like masks and cleaning products to keep them safe.

caption File photo: Flight attendants wear medical masks at Novosibirsk International Airport, January 30, 2020. source Kirill KukhmarTASS via Getty Images

Source: Time

Some are sharing tips for cleaning cabins with homemade products beyond what is mandated by the airline.

caption Empty plane. source Getty

Source: Time

Flight attendants fear that they are constantly at risk, sitting next to each other on flights and using the same bathrooms as passengers.

caption Air travelers grab carry-on luggage behind rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disruption continues across the global industry, from New York’s JFK International Airport to San Francisco, California, U.S., March 17, 2020. source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Source: Time

When medical emergencies happen, flight attendants are expected to act as emergency personnel — without PPE.

caption A Japan Airlines staff member — not the woman who was infected — wears a mask while working in Los Angeles International Airport on January 23, 2020. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Source: Time

One flight attendant told Time that she cries every time she goes to the airport, fearful that she will catch the virus from one of her coworkers.

caption A U.S. health official in a protective suit standing in front of a portable bio-containment unit speaks to U.S. passengers who have chosen to leave the Diamond Princess cruise ship, on a chartered evacuation aircraft to fly back to the United States, at Haneda airport in Japan, February 17, 2020. source Philip and Gay Courter/Reuters

Source: Time

Some also said that they are staying in apartments with other flight crews so they don’t infect their families.

caption Flight attendants. source Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Source: Time

They worry about being stuck quarantined away from their home cities if they test positive or are exposed to the coronavirus while on a trip.

caption File photo: JANUARY 23, 2020: A Rospotrebnadzor (Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being) official uses a thermal imaging device to conduct a temperature check of passengers arriving at Krasnoyarsk International Airport on a plane from Cam Rahn, Vietnam, in connection with an outbreak of coronavirus. source Andrei Samsonov/Getty

Source: Time