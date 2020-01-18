A plane slid off the runway and more than 800 flights were canceled as winter weather hit the Midwest

Winter storms wreaked havoc on airports and roads throughout the Midwest into the weekend.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport saw nearly 700 canceled arriving and departing flights Friday night before around 200 flights were canceled Saturday morning.

Authorities issued alerts for areas across the Northeast as blizzard conditions were forecasted to move across the Great Lakes to New York and New England over the weekend.

A plane slid off the runway at Kansas City International Airport on Saturday as dicey conditions struck airports and roads across the Midwest.

A Delta Airlines A319 slid off the runway while preparing to take off, but none of its 123 passengers were hurt, Kansas City’s KMBC reported, in one of the most dramatic incidents to come out of the weekend’s winter weather.

The conditions at the airport came after storms interrupted flights at airports in Chicago and Kansas City before blizzard conditions were forecasted to move through the Midwest to dump up to a foot of snow in patches across the Northeast through the weekend, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities halted flights at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after the hub saw nearly 700 canceled arriving and departing flights Friday night. The chaos continued into the weekend as around 200 flights were canceled Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a series of winter weather advisories advising travelers to avoid hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend.

A sprawling winter storm will continue to produce blizzard conditions, areas of moderate to heavy snow and freezing rain through Saturday. Check https://t.co/VyWINDBEpn for local impacts. pic.twitter.com/nM24Rd7iT1 — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 18, 2020

Winter weather advisories were also issued for New York City and southeastern New England as authorities expected heavy snow, with areas of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts expecting around six inches and parts of New York predicted to see around one foot, according to the AP.

As the East Coast gears up for freezing conditions, forecasters also warned of blizzard conditions and high winds expected to hit parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Saturday afternoon.

The storm came on the heels of a bomb cyclone that initially struck the Northwest with heavy snow and rain, pounding areas around Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.