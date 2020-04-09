Florence Pugh chastised people ‘hurling abuse’ at boyfriend Zach Braff — and Ariana Grande applauded her message

caption Florence Pugh defended her relationship with Zach Braff. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/David Livingston/Getty

Florence Pugh posted a video to her Instagram defending her relationship with Zach Braff after abusive comments were hurled at the couple on Instagram.

On Monday, Pugh shared a birthday post for Braff’s birthday, and numeral people responded negatively to the relationship between Braff, 45, and Pugh, 24.

Pugh’s video addressed the comments, and Pugh said: “The world is aching, and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully.”

She went on to say: “I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should or should not love. And I would never, ever in my life tell anyone who they can and who they cannot love.”

She encouraged anyone posting negativity to unfollow her, and she earned a celebrity supporter in Ariana Grande, who commented in support of Pugh.

And Ariana Grande supported Pugh’s sentiment, too, posting her own comment on the “Little Women” star’s video.

Pugh started the video by saying: “I’ve been wrestling with the idea for the past few days about whether I should do this video, and then finally last night I thought, ‘For my own peace of mind, I should.'”

Pugh then talked about the photo she posted for Braff’s birthday, which she accompanied with a birthday message.

In her video, Pugh said: “Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70% of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid and basically bullying someone on my page.”

She stated that it was the first time that she’s had to disable comments on her Instagram, and has never been the sort of page that encourages such “toxic vibes.”

“I have only been an Instagram page that tries to bring some light and tries to be positive, and tries to make people smile. I will not allow that behaviour on my page,” Pugh said.

“I’m not about that. It makes me upset, it makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another.”

Pugh said: “The world is aching, and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully. For no reason. I’m 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old.”

Pugh, who has been in a relationship with former “Scrubs” star Braff since April 2019, went on to explain that she has been earning money since that age, too, and has been a tax-paying adult since she was 18 years old.

“I’ll underline this fact: I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should or should not love. And I would never, ever in my life tell anyone who they can and who they cannot love,” the Oscar-nominated actress said.

This isn’t the first time she has responded to comments about the relationship, as she responded to a shady comment about the 21-year age gap between her and Braff back in December.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s sad. And I don’t know when cyberbullying became trendy. I don’t know when it became a point system. I don’t know why it’s a cool thing, and that’s never been what my page has been about,” Pugh said.

“I hope that we can keep on being positive, and to those who do not agree with any of the things that I’ve just said, I kindly ask that you unfollow me because that is not my page. Be safe, try and be positive during all of this, and I’ll see you soon.”

In Pugh’s caption for the video, she wrote: “To those of you that this video applies to- please listen. Please learn. Being hateful is not trendy.”

The last line of this clearly resonated with Ariana Grande, who commented in a display of support for Pugh: “‘being hateful is not trendy’ a new tattoo for my chest.”

Watch the full video below:

