Every single Florence Pugh movie, ranked

Florence Pugh is a 24-year-old British actress known for movies like “Midsommar” and “Little Women.”

She was nominated for best actress in a supporting role at this year’s Oscars for playing Amy March in “Little Women,” and she stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s upcoming “Black Widow” film.

Below are the movies that Pugh has appeared in throughout her career, ranked by critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

At 24, British actress Florence Pugh has already made a name for herself in Hollywood. She received her first Oscar nomination for playing Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” and will star alongside Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Marvel film “Black Widow.”

Given her impressive resumé, it’s easy to forget that the actress only started appearing in movies a few years ago. However, in that time, she’s made nine films, and some of them have been much more well-received than others.

Here are all of the movies that Pugh has appeared in, ranked according to critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

9. Florence Pugh’s lowest-rated movie is the 2018 horror movie “Malevolent.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Synopsis: In the largely forgotten Netflix original horror film, “Malevolent,” she played half of a brother-sister team who scam their grieving clients by pretending to be spiritual mediums, before running into trouble when they take a job at a haunted estate.

Decider’s Joe Reid called Pugh a “star in the making,” adding that the “final 25 minutes are incredibly tense and scary.” Unfortunately, however, “the rest of the movie can’t really hold its momentum.”

8. The actress had a small role in the 2018 action thriller “The Commuter.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Synopsis: The actress had a small role as a woman named Gwen in “The Commuter,” in which Liam Neeson played a policeman-turned-insurance salesman who becomes entangled in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute to work.

The film, which critics largely saw as a forgettable rehash of similar Neeson-led movies like “Taken” and “Non-Stop,” received lukewarm reviews.

“‘The Commuter’ is the kind of passable potboiler that may satisfy your junk-food sweet tooth on late-night cable a year from now,” wrote Entertainment Weekly critic Chris Nashawaty. “But in first run at full price, all you’ll end up feeling is taken.”

7. Pugh starred alongside Chris Pine in the 2018 historical epic “Outlaw King.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Synopsis: In “Outlaw King,” the actress was a 14th-century noblewoman who marries Chris Pine’s titular Scottish monarch.

Many writers found that, while the movie’s battle scenes were realistically muddy and gory, its bland characterization of the core characters ultimately made it an arduous watch.

“This brutal historical epic is a grimy, sincere and ultimately turgid piece of slog work,” said Alex Godfrey for Time Out.

6. She made her film debut in the 2015 mystery drama “The Falling.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Synopsis: “The Falling” follows best friends Abbie (Pugh) and Lydia (“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams), who attend an all-girls school where a mysterious fainting epidemic occurs.

“There are so many acute insights, striking images and impressive performances in [‘The Falling’], not least from lead Maisie Williams (‘Game of Thrones’), it’s a tragic shame that elsewhere inexperience shows and the last 15 minutes devolve into a morass of melodramatic incident,” wrote Leslie Felperin for The Hollywood Reporter.

5. She starred as a young woman attending a deadly Swedish festival in the 2019 horror film “Midsommar.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Synopsis: After making waves with his 2018 film, “Hereditary,” director Ari Aster returned with 2019’s “Midsommar” – a “breakup” horror movie that unfolds almost entirely in broad daylight.

Pugh starred as Dani, a young woman who accompanies her neglectful boyfriend (Jack Reynor) to a cultish Swedish festival after tragically losing her family.

“‘Midsommar,’ which simmers with dread, asserts itself as an unnerving spellbinder that dodges the usual terror tropes to plumb the violence of the mind,” wrote Rolling Stone critic Peter Travers, who called Pugh “a name to watch if you care about actors who raise the bar on their craft.”

4. In her first major film role, Pugh played the vengeful Katherine in the 2017 indie drama “Lady Macbeth.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Synopsis: In “Lady Macbeth,” the actress played a young woman named Katherine, who is forced into a loveless marriage in 1860s England. She soon becomes vengeful towards her husband’s family.

The movie was widely acclaimed by critics, specifically for Pugh’s cold, mesmerizing lead performance.

“Pugh is a wrecking crew, communicating pure malevolence with a simple glance, but always keeping her composure,” wrote Adam Graham for The Detroit News. “She may be evil, but she’s first and foremost a lady.”

3. She appeared with Anthony Hopkins in a 2018 adaptation of “King Lear.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Synopsis: Pugh starred alongside Anthony Hopkins in a 2018 film adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic play of the same name. She played the titular patriarch’s (Hopkins) daughter, Cordelia, who is cast out after refusing to vye for his favor.

“King Lear” received favorable reviews, and was praised for its strong A-list cast (which also included Emma Thompson).

“While the language of Shakespeare can be a challenge for the modern viewer, this ‘King Lear’ is so physical and the acting so expressive that one is never unsure of what is happening, or what devilment,” said John Anderson for The Wall Street Journal.

2. The actress played an aspiring boxer in 2019’s “Fighting With My Family.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Synopsis: Since many of her early films were historical dramas and horror films, Florence Pugh’s character in the 2019 biographical wrestling comedy “Fighting With My Family” was much different from any of her previous roles.

She portrayed Paige, a young woman from a British wrestling family who earns a spot in World Wrestling Entertainment’s competitive training program. The film was based on the real WWE career of the English professional wrestler of the same name.

The actress starred alongside A-list actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey.

“Pugh is the film’s main weapon,” said The Evening Standard critic Charlotte O’Sullivan. “Hauntingly intense in ‘The Falling’ and ‘Lady Macbeth,’ [Pugh] turns out to be an effortlessly nuanced comedian.”

1. Florence Pugh’s highest-rated film is the 2019 coming-of-age period drama “Little Women.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Synopsis: The actress received her first Oscar nomination for playing Amy March in Gerwig’s “Little Women.”

Pugh’s sympathetic turn as Amy, who has often been characterized as the “worst” March sister in Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel for sometimes being spoiled and spiteful, was hailed as one of the most successful elements of Gerwig’s adaptation.

“The entire ensemble is terrific, but Pugh is the standout, turning Amy – long the novel’s problem character, given to stoking spiteful sibling rivalries – into a heroine as rich and compelling as Jo,” wrote The Atlantic critic David Sims.

Sims added: “Pugh emphasizes Amy’s headstrong nature in both timelines, while highlighting the subtle ways it shifts from petulance to fearsome intelligence over the years.”