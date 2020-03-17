LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of the Florida, Arizona, and Illinois primaries

source Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images; Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Florida, Illinois, and Arizona are holding their Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Polls in Florida close at 7 p.m. ET, polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET), and polls in Arizona close at 7 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET).

We’ll have up-to-the-minute, automatically updated live results and vote counts here. Follow along for results.

Three big states are holding presidential primaries Tuesday. Follow along for live results.

These three states are holding their primaries amid an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, which is throwing a wrench in elections all over the country and making it harder for some people to get to the polls.

Ohio was also scheduled to hold a primary Tuesday, but in an unprecedented development, Gov. Mike DeWine declared a public-health emergency to close all the polls after a judge rejected the state’s initial request to postpone the primary until June 2.

Early Tuesday morning, the Ohio Supreme Court issued a ruling denying a candidate’s challenge to the state closing the polls and allowing the last-minute delay to proceed.

Pre-primary:

What’s at stake?

The three huge states holding primaries Tuesday collectively allocate 441 pledged delegates to the Democratic national convention, accounting for about 11% of the total delegates allocated throughout the nomination process.

Florida allocates 219 pledged delegates to the convention. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

allocates 219 pledged delegates to the convention. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Illinois allocates 155 pledged delegates. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET).

allocates 155 pledged delegates. Polls close at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET). Arizona allocates 67 pledged delegates. Polls close at 7 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET).

Democrats allocate most of their pledged delegates proportionally by legislative district, in addition to allocating at-large and PLEO (party leader and elected official) delegates based on the statewide vote breakdown.

While delegates are allocated proportionally, in nearly every state the minimum threshold to earn delegates is 15% of the vote. This means candidates must break 15% of the vote at either the congressional district or state level to earn any delegates.

Tuesday’s primaries come a week after former Vice President Joe Biden’s blowout victory in the March 10 primaries, in which he won five out of the day’s six electoral contests outright and continued to expand his formidable lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in national pledged delegates.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

According to FiveThirtyEight’s averages of the latest polls, former Vice President Joe Biden was ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont by massive double-digit margins in every state holding a primary election Tuesday, setting Biden up for another huge delegate haul.

Biden led Sanders by 41 percentage points on average in Florida, by 28.4 percentage points in Illinois, and by 23.8 percentage points in Arizona.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s primary election forecast, Biden had a 99-in-100 (99%) chance of winning the most delegates in Florida and Illinois and a 49-in-50 chance (98%) of winning the most delegates in Arizona.