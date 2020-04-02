18 stunning photos of flower fields in bloom around the world

- source
- Vibrant flower fields bloom around the world every spring and summer.
- Amsterdam is famous for its tulips, Tuscany for its sunflowers, and Texas for its bluebonnets.
Every spring and summer, fields of flowers around the world burst into full bloom. Tulips, sunflowers, bluebonnets, and lupines brighten up landscapes with their delicate petals. Their seasons are fleeting, but the photos can be enjoyed year-round.
Here are 18 photos of famous flower fields in their peak seasons.
Furano’s flower fields in Hokkaido, Japan, is famous for its lavender fields, but also features poppies, lupines, and rape blossoms.
Furano’s lavender fields start blossoming in late June and peak in mid-July to early August. The other flowers bloom from June to September.
Outside the Spanish town of Carmona, sunflower fields span 5,000 hectares.
The sunflowers bloom from May to July.
The 1,360-acre Blue Forest in Halle, Belgium, is carpeted with bluebells.
The Blue Forest, also known as the Hallerbos, blooms from late April to May.
The canola flower fields in Luoping, China, are bursting with yellow flowers.
The flowers, which are used to make canola oil, are in bloom from February to March.
Lake Tekapo, located on New Zealand’s south island, is a popular spot to see lupine flowers.
The flowers are usually in bloom between mid-November and mid-January.
Kaas Plateau in Maharashtra, India, contains more than 450 kinds of flowers over 1,000 acres.
Pink balsam, yellow smithia, and blue utricularia bloom in September and October. It’s also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Hitachi Seaside Park in Ibaraki, Japan, contains 350 hectares of flowers.
The park’s famous blue nemophila flowers are in season from late April to mid May, and the green kokia bushes turn a vibrant red in October.
Muleshoe Bend in Texas features a hiking trail that loops through fields of bluebonnets.
Muleshoe Bend is around 50 minutes outside Austin. Bluebonnet season is mid-March through late April.
Sunflowers bloom all over Tuscany, Italy.
The sunflowers are in full bloom between June and early August. Popular places to view them include Mugello, the lake of Bilancino, and the Villa Medici at Cafaggiolo.
Lavender fields flourish across Provence, France.
The lavender fields bloom from late June to early August.
Over 50 acres of Tecolote Giant Ranunculus flowers brighten up the Carlsbad Flower Fields in California.
The peak blooming season is mid-March through Mid-April.
The Floriade festival in Canberra, Australia, celebrates spring with over 1 million tulips.
In Australia, spring begins in September.
Mayfield Lavender Farm in Banstead, England, spans 25 acres.
The lavender begins to bloom in mid-June and reaches its peak season in July and August.
Skagit Valley in Washington is lined with rows and rows of millions of colorful tulips.
Skagit Valley hosts an annual blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Tulip Festival in April. People come from all over the world to see the colorful fields of tulips in bloom.
There are eight miles of trails to explore in Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California.
The flowers usually bloom from mid-February through May.
Keukenhof Gardens in Lisse, the Netherlands, is one of the most well-known flower gardens in the world.
Over 7 million tulips in every color blossom from late March to mid-May.
Petals from the Confetti Flower Field in Worcestershire, England, are used as actual confetti for weddings and other celebrations.
The field of delphiniums, known as “confetti flowers,” opens to the public every summer.
Lupines bloom all around Iceland, but one of the most scenic places to see them is at the base of Vestrahorn.
Lupines bloom in Iceland in the summer months.