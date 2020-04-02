18 stunning photos of flower fields in bloom around the world

caption From left to right: sunflowers in Tuscany, tulips in Amsterdam, and lupines in Iceland. source Christopher Salerno/Shutterstock, amsterdamned/iStock, Smit/Shutterstock

Vibrant flower fields bloom around the world every spring and summer.

Amsterdam is famous for its tulips, Tuscany for its sunflowers, and Texas for its bluebonnets.

Every spring and summer, fields of flowers around the world burst into full bloom. Tulips, sunflowers, bluebonnets, and lupines brighten up landscapes with their delicate petals. Their seasons are fleeting, but the photos can be enjoyed year-round.

Here are 18 photos of famous flower fields in their peak seasons.

Furano’s flower fields in Hokkaido, Japan, is famous for its lavender fields, but also features poppies, lupines, and rape blossoms.

caption Furano. source Thanya Jones/Shutterstock

Furano’s lavender fields start blossoming in late June and peak in mid-July to early August. The other flowers bloom from June to September.

Outside the Spanish town of Carmona, sunflower fields span 5,000 hectares.

caption Sunflowers outside of Carmona. source takehanx/Shutterstock

The sunflowers bloom from May to July.

The 1,360-acre Blue Forest in Halle, Belgium, is carpeted with bluebells.

caption The Hallerbos. source REUTERS/Yves Herman

The Blue Forest, also known as the Hallerbos, blooms from late April to May.

The canola flower fields in Luoping, China, are bursting with yellow flowers.

caption Canola flowers. source Journey is bliss/Shutterstock

The flowers, which are used to make canola oil, are in bloom from February to March.

Lake Tekapo, located on New Zealand’s south island, is a popular spot to see lupine flowers.

caption Lupines in New Zealand. source Nadly Aizat/Shutterstock

The flowers are usually in bloom between mid-November and mid-January.

Kaas Plateau in Maharashtra, India, contains more than 450 kinds of flowers over 1,000 acres.

caption Kaas Plateau. source Shashank Dekate/Shutterstock

Pink balsam, yellow smithia, and blue utricularia bloom in September and October. It’s also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Hitachi Seaside Park in Ibaraki, Japan, contains 350 hectares of flowers.

caption Hitachi Seaside Park. source Shutterstock/jiratto

The park’s famous blue nemophila flowers are in season from late April to mid May, and the green kokia bushes turn a vibrant red in October.

Muleshoe Bend in Texas features a hiking trail that loops through fields of bluebonnets.

caption Bluebonnets. source kan_khampanya/Shutterstock

Muleshoe Bend is around 50 minutes outside Austin. Bluebonnet season is mid-March through late April.

Sunflowers bloom all over Tuscany, Italy.

caption Sunflowers in Tuscany. source Christopher Salerno/Shutterstock

The sunflowers are in full bloom between June and early August. Popular places to view them include Mugello, the lake of Bilancino, and the Villa Medici at Cafaggiolo.

Lavender fields flourish across Provence, France.

caption Lavender fields in Provence. source StevanZZ/Shutterstock

The lavender fields bloom from late June to early August.

Over 50 acres of Tecolote Giant Ranunculus flowers brighten up the Carlsbad Flower Fields in California.

caption The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. source tamara321/Shutterstock

The peak blooming season is mid-March through Mid-April.

The Floriade festival in Canberra, Australia, celebrates spring with over 1 million tulips.

caption Blossom of tulips at the Floriade festival. source Nadezda Zavitaeva/Shutterstock

In Australia, spring begins in September.

Mayfield Lavender Farm in Banstead, England, spans 25 acres.

caption Mayfield Lavender Farm. source Daliusposus/Shutterstock

The lavender begins to bloom in mid-June and reaches its peak season in July and August.

Skagit Valley in Washington is lined with rows and rows of millions of colorful tulips.

caption Tulips in Skagit Valley. source Shutterstock/karamysh

Skagit Valley hosts an annual blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Tulip Festival in April. People come from all over the world to see the colorful fields of tulips in bloom.

There are eight miles of trails to explore in Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California.

caption Poppies in bloom. source Sarah Fields Photography/Getty Images

The flowers usually bloom from mid-February through May.

Keukenhof Gardens in Lisse, the Netherlands, is one of the most well-known flower gardens in the world.

caption Keukenhof Gardens. source amsterdamned/iStock

Over 7 million tulips in every color blossom from late March to mid-May.

Petals from the Confetti Flower Field in Worcestershire, England, are used as actual confetti for weddings and other celebrations.

caption Colorful delphinium flowers. source Lois GoBe/Shutterstock

The field of delphiniums, known as “confetti flowers,” opens to the public every summer.

Lupines bloom all around Iceland, but one of the most scenic places to see them is at the base of Vestrahorn.

caption Vestrahorn mountain in Iceland. source Smit/Shutterstock

Lupines bloom in Iceland in the summer months.