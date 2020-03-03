Khabib Nurmagomedov wants an 11-round boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, followed by a single round of MMA so he can ‘maul’ the American legend

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to fight Floyd Mayweather … but there’s a catch.

The unbeaten UFC lightweight champion challenged Mayweather to compete in a UFC Octagon.

Nurmagomedov even said he would fight 11 rounds using boxing rules, providing the 12th round is fought under MMA rules.

In that round, he would then “maul” Mayweather, the Dagestani fighter claimed.

When TMZ Sports asked the UFC boss Dana White about this fantasy fight, White laughed and said Nurmagomedov should focus on his UFC 249 opponent Tony Ferguson.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is willing to fight Floyd Mayweather for 11 rounds with boxing rules providing the American completes the 12th round under MMA rules.

The UFC lightweight champion has campaigned for a crossover bout with Mayweather ever since he dropped and then submitted Conor McGregor in 2018.

He even met with the Russian Boxing Federation that year to discuss a Mayweather fight, a bout which he hoped could be contested at a stadium in front of 100,000 fans, Insider previously reported.

One month before Nurmagomedov is due to defend his UFC belt against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in Brooklyn, the unbeaten Sambo expert challenged Mayweather to a fight.

“If you want to fight, come to UFC … this is a real fight,” Nurmagomedov told TMZ Sports.

“I’m not a boxer, not just a wrestler. I’m an MMA fighter. If he’s interested, my father talked about it before. [We can do] 11 rounds of boxing and 1 round of MMA. 11 rounds of 3 minutes before the last round, the 12th round, five minutes of MMA.”

Mayweather famously defeated Nurmagomedov’s arch rival McGregor in the 10th round of a boxing rules contest in 2017, stopping the Irishman on his feet.

The 43-year-old retired from competitive fighting with a flawless 50-0 professional record, though he did return to the ring for a three-round exhibition bout against the renowned Japanese kick-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa at the end of 2018.

Mayweather out-weighed Nasukawa by a considerable amount and, at the RIZIN-promoted New Year’s Eve show in Saitama, Japan, he knocked him down three times and then out for good in the very first round.

Mayweather has not fought since but is continually linked with another return. Should he do so against Nurmagomedov, the UFC champion is confident he can withstand the boxer’s punches.

“I don’t think he can knock me out in 11 rounds,” Nurmagomedov said. “What’s he going to do in the last round? Five minutes with me [and] I’m going to take him down and maul this guy. What’s he going to do? His boxing is very good but he can’t knock me out.”

When TMZ Sports later spoke to the UFC president Dana White and told him about Nurmagomedov’s comments, he laughed. “Khabib has other fights right now that he needs to focus on instead of Floyd Mayweather.”

Nurmagomedov fights Ferguson on April 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

