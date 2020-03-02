Floyd Mayweather is offering to train Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury, 3 years after making a similar offer to Anthony Joshua

caption Deontay Wilder and Floyd Mayweather. source Photos by Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather says Deontay Wilder could defeat Tyson Fury in their third fight this summer.

All he has to do, Mayweather says, is come to the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

Mayweather told fans at a Q&A event in England recently that Wilder is welcome to train with him.

The retired boxer says he can show Wilder how to win ahead of the July 18 showdown in Las Vegas.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Floyd Mayweather is offering to train Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury ahead of their trilogy bout in Las Vegas on July 18, three years after making a similar offer to Anthony Joshua.

Speaking at a Q&A event in Blackpool, England, recently, the retired boxer was asked whether Wilder had the abilities to actually defeat Fury having been unable to beat him now in two fights – a draw in 2018 and a seventh round knockout loss in February.

“If I train him,” Mayweather said, according to The Mirror. “If I train him, I can teach him how to win.”

Wilder has been trained by Jay Deas for his entire professional career. Deas told Insider in Las Vegas last month that meeting Wilder had been the greatest thing that ever happened to him, as they were both able to fight their way out of poverty together.

Deas also said that Wilder hits so hard he would flatten a regular person and once left him with a volleyball-sized bruise on the front of his shoulder and arm from a wayward shot during a practise session.

Mark Breland also works Wilder’s corner. It was Breland who threw in the white towel in a seventh round surrender at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, withdrawing his fighter from the Fury fight.

The white towel was a contentious topic for Wilder, but the American appears to have retained the services of Breland, as well as Deas.

It is unclear what role Mayweather could play, if any, but it is not the first time he has offered to help a heavyweight potentially in need.

Mayweather wanted to help Anthony Joshua work on his porous defense

Mayweather met the three-belt world champion heavyweight Anthony Joshua in 2017, told the fighter that he enjoyed his victory over Wladimir Klitschko, but added that he got hit too much in that bout and said he should train with him at the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

caption Anthony Joshua got up from the floor to beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. source Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

“You have to respect AJ,” Mayweather told Fight Hype at the time.

“He showed that he had heart [against Klitschko] but we have to bring him up to the Mayweather Boxing Club as we want to tighten that defence up until it’s real, real sharp and real, real slick.

“I’m not trying to move his trainers out the way but there’s things we want to tweak,” Mayweather said. “Joshua’s fight [against Klitschko] went 11 rounds but really it could have gone three.

“He came out and the fight was going his way but then the fight shifted and I thought, ‘oh s—!’ But this mother-f—– got some dog in him. After that fight he was praising his trainers but I gotta praise [him] as it was [Joshua] in there fighting. When he was knocked down on the floor, he got up and he kept fighting.”

Joshua did visit Mayweather’s fight club, but only really to say hello rather than to learn and develop any technical or tactical boxing maneuvers.

The way Joshua was humiliatingly beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr. in his American debut last year perhaps showed he should have listened to Mayweather all along, Insider previously opined.

Regardless, Joshua showed extraordinary heart and competitive spirit to take Ruiz Jr. in a rematch – something that proved the right move as he won his world titles back in Saudi Arabia late, last year.

With Wilder activating the rematch clause in his Fury fight contract, the American has the opportunity to do what Joshua did – adapt his strategy, fight disciplined, and hope to reclaim his title.

Read more:

Mikey Garcia knocked his opponent down and then challenged Manny Pacquiao to a fight which could land in Saudi Arabia this summer

The CEO of Mayweather Promotions is scouting boxers on the US Olympic team to try and find the next Floyd Mayweather

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is unbeatable at super middleweight, DAZN stablemate Mikey Garcia says

Canelo Alvarez could become boxing’s greatest free agent since Floyd Mayweather, and Eddie Hearn says he would work with him ‘in an absolute heartbeat’

Conor McGregor would get ‘knocked out pretty quick’ by Manny Pacquiao, the boxer’s former promoter says

A 22-year-old from New Jersey is the mirror-image of Floyd Mayweather, and could ‘exceed’ the boxing legend’s achievements, his promoter claims

One of boxing’s most powerful executives says he is open to selling a stake in Top Rank, and 3 heavyweight companies have talked to him about buying