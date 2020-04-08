Floyd Mayweather posted 2 adorable videos on Instagram that showed him teaching his 20-year-old son how to box

- source
- Floyd Mayweather Jr. has posted two adorable videos on his Instagram account in which he can be seen passing on his boxing secrets to his 20-year-old son Koraun.
- Koraun, one of Mayweather Jr.’s four children, has never been far from his famous father’s side as he was pictured on stage during the boxer’s greatest fights.
- Now, all grown up, he looks like a mirror image of Mayweather Jr. – who also has boxing in his blood thanks to the pro boxing exploits of his father, Floyd Sr., and uncles Roger and Jeff, in the 1980s.
- Watch video of Mayweather Jr. coach Koraun through jab-and-move boxing drills below.
This is Floyd Mayweather and one of his four children, Koraun, pictured together more than 10 years ago.
Young Koraun was never far from his famous father’s greatest fights, like his 2007 victory over super welterweight rival Oscar de la Hoya …
… or his dominant decision win over Juan Manual Marquez after a two-year hiatus in 2009.
Many years later, Koraun is all grown-up and, in 2018, when his dad came out of retirement for a bizarre exhibition bout in Japan, he looked every bit as tall as the 5-foot-8 fighter.
Following in Floyd Mayweather’s footsteps, Koraun mimicked some boxing drills inside the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas. In one video, Mayweather showed his son punch-placement, leverage from the hip, and footwork.
And in another, Mayweather showed a jab-and-move drill in which Koraun, now 20, seemed to be a mirror-image of his dad. “Keep up the good work,” Mayweather said. “I’m proud of you.”
Koraun, as the son of a former five-weight world boxing champion in Floyd Mayweather Jr., was born with boxing in his blood. But Mayweather Jr., too, had strong lineage as his father, Floyd Sr., and uncles Roger and Jeff, were pro boxers in the 1980s and 1990s.
The Mayweather family was recently hit with back-to-back tragedies as Roger Mayweather died in March after years of deteriorating health, just days after the death of Josie Harris, Mayweather Jr.’s ex-partner and the mother of three of his children, including Koraun.
19-year-old Iyanna, another of Harris and Mayweather’s children, was reportedly arrested over an alleged stabbing last weekend.
