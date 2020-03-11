I flew back to New York after it declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Here’s how I prepared for and protected myself during my flight home.

caption I brought my own water bottle, hand sanitizer, and wipes to prepare for my US domestic flight during the coronavirus outbreak. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Flying during the spread of the novel coronavirus is possible, but there are many opportunities for the virus to spread on flights and in airports.

The new coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and has killed more than 4,000 people and infected more than 121,000 as of Wednesday.

I recently flew economy from Austin, Texas, to New York during the spread of the coronavirus in the US.

I took actions to prepare for and protect myself during my flight, like being hyperconscious of human contact and washing my hands after I touched anything.

Here’s how I flew US domestic economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

My flight home during the coronavirus outbreak wasn’t very different from a typical US domestic economy flight, but one significant difference was my mindset.

I was very conscious of germs involved in every part of the process – from checking in to buckling my seatbelt – and I made efforts to minimize them as much as possible.

In the end, I realized the most important thing I did was something I already knew to do – wash my hands.

Here’s how I avoided germs on my flight home during the coronavirus outbreak.

First, I checked in for my flight online.

caption A screenshot of an online check-in from a flight in August 2018. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

This way, I didn’t have to touch the machine used to print boarding passes and I avoided physical contact with airport employees.

caption The check-in station at JFK Airport’s Terminal 5. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

I also ate breakfast before I went to the airport to avoid additional human contact and germs that linger in airport food courts.

caption I got breakfast tacos with my friend before I headed to the airport. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: CNBC

When I first got to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, I saw no one.

caption The check-in area appeared to be empty. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

This could be because as the coronavirus spreads, people are traveling less and more than 100 airlines have canceled flights.

caption Just a few people were seen at the other end of the room. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

Another explanation could be that more people are checking in online to avoid additional contact, as I did.

caption No one was checking in at my airline, Jet Blue. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

There was only a 3-7-minute wait time at the TSA checkpoint, where I contained all my liquids and electronics in one bin and put my bags and shoes directly on the belt.

caption I only used one bin, and I made sure to wear socks. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I did this to expose my belongings to as few germs as possible.

caption I put my camera, laptop, and liquids in the same bin. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

After I went through security, I went straight to the bathroom to wash my hands.

caption I went to the restroom near the security checkpoint. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

This is one of the best ways to protect yourself from spreading viruses.

caption Washing my hands in the airport restroom. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Remember to thoroughly wash your hands for about 20 seconds, and don’t forget to about those fingernails.

caption Washing my hands with soap. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: CDC

Then I filled up my water bottle to avoid unnecessary contact with flight attendants on the plane.

caption Staying hydrated is important for protecting yourself against illness. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I walked slowly to my gate in a somewhat crowded terminal to maintain at least 6 feet of space between myself and the travelers around me because the novel coronavirus can spread to people up to 6 feet apart.

caption I stayed about 6 feet away from people in front of me. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Normally, I’d be all over this toy store to kill time, but not today — too many potential germs.

caption A Toy Joy location in the Austin airport. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

At my gate, I looked for the least-crowded area to sit and wait to board …

caption I left Austin out of gate 12. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

… which was in the back corner.

caption The back corner of the gate was mostly empty. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

I sat in an empty row and I didn’t touch the armrests or use cupholder.

caption I sat far from other people. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

While waiting to board I noticed not many people were wearing face masks.

caption I only saw a couple of people wearing face masks. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Face masks are more effective in preventing the spread of the virus when they’re being worn by those infected, and there is a shortage of them because the supply chains can’t meet the increased demand since the outbreak.

caption Me waiting to board my flight home. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider, Washington Post

When boarding the plane, I had my boarding pass on my phone, eliminating any physical contact between the gate and the plane.

caption I kept my distance as I was boarding as well. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Once I got on the plane, I headed to my window seat, which is exposed to fewer germs than the seats closer to the aisle.

caption I sat in seat 7F. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Read More:

From work to school to what’s for dinner, everyday life in the US may drastically change in the wake of coronavirus

I’m a millennial who’s flown 14 long-haul flights. Here are my 10 tips for surviving more than seven hours stuck in economy.

I was especially lucky to have no one seated next to me either.

caption No one sat in the middle seat. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Before sitting down, I wiped down my seat thoroughly with wet wipes, including the buttons …

caption I wiped down the TV controls before sitting down. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

… the tray table …

caption I made sure to clean every crevice of the hook on the tray table. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

… and the inside pocket of the seat in front of me.

caption I cleaned the seat pocket before putting items in it. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Then, I sanitized my hands.

caption I used Mrs. Meyers hand sanitizer. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

When I buckled, I realized I hadn’t wiped it down first …

caption Oops. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

So I sanitized my hands again. For the remainder of the flight, I sanitized my hands every time I touched anything, which was less than 10 times in the whole 3.5-hour flight.

caption This hand sanitizer contains ethyl alcohol and removes 99.9% of bacteria on skin. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

I avoided the airplane bathroom because it’s touched by multiple passengers on a flight and it requires you to walk through the aisle of the plane, exposing you to even more germs.

caption Me in an airplane bathroom in August 2018. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

I didn’t hesitate to use the air conditioning vent above my seat because it dispenses clean air, according to Business Insider.

caption The vents above my airplane seat. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

But I made sure to sanitize my hands after.

caption I wiped down this tray table before I put these items on it. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Read More:

Coronavirus live updates: More than 100,000 people have been infected and more than 3,400 have died. The US has reported 14 deaths. Here’s everything we know.

The US has reported 14 coronavirus deaths among more than 240 cases. Here’s what we know about the US patients.

Twitter and Amazon are among 31 of the largest global companies who have restricted travel or asked their employees to work remotely as a precaution against the novel coronavirus. Here’s the full list.