An ongoing list of food businesses, delivery services, and restaurants donating to healthcare workers on the front lines

source Bread Basket NYC/Instagram

Donating food is an easy way to support and fuel healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses like Goldbelly and Sweetgreen are giving meals and boxes of food to these workers.

and Sweetgreen are giving meals and boxes of food to these workers. If you’re a healthcare worker yourself, you can also get free food from chains like Chipotle and Starbucks.

See also: 22 perfect gifts to show your appreciation to nurses and healthcare workers

As frontline heroes in the fight against the coronavirus, healthcare workers like doctors and nurses often sacrifice their own physical and mental well-being in order to take care of others.

To reduce the spread of the virus and thus the strain on medical facilities, you should stay at home and follow social distancing rules. But if you’re looking for additional ways to help these essential workers and show your appreciation for all they do, here’s how.

Many online companies and restaurants are currently providing donations and free food or drinks to healthcare workers who show their ID or other proof of employment. You can do your part by donating directly through these businesses, who will ensure the food is delivered to the right people, and by buying gift cards from restaurants that are shifting production to feed those on the front lines. Check out our list of food companies, delivery services, and restaurants giving back, below.

Online food companies

Bread Basket: Donate a curated basket of bread and sweets ($30) to healthcare workers at Montefiore Medical Center, North Central Bronx Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center, and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Donate a curated basket of bread and sweets ($30) to healthcare workers at Montefiore Medical Center, North Central Bronx Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center, and Mount Sinai Hospital. Built Bar: Built Bar is donating over 500,000 protein and energy bars to hospitals in New Jersey, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, and Salt Lake.

Built Bar is donating over 500,000 protein and energy bars to hospitals in New Jersey, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, and Salt Lake. Girl Scouts: You can add a cookie donation ($5 a box) to your Girl Scouts cookie order online. Local Girl Scouts will deliver them to first responders and healthcare workers.

You can add a cookie donation ($5 a box) to your Girl Scouts cookie order online. Local Girl Scouts will deliver them to first responders and healthcare workers. Goldbelly: Buy a City Subscription food box for New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Miami, and 100% of net proceeds will go towards the delivery of Goldbelly boxes to healthcare workers.

Buy a City Subscription food box for New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Miami, and 100% of net proceeds will go towards the delivery of Goldbelly boxes to healthcare workers. Hu: In partnership with FIGS, Hu Kitchen is donating packages of chocolate, crackers, and scrubs to hospitals nationwide.

In partnership with FIGS, Hu Kitchen is donating packages of chocolate, crackers, and scrubs to hospitals nationwide. Pipcorn: Pipcorn is sending snacks to hospitals nationwide and has also partnered with the New York Food Truck Association to feed doctors, nurses, and other first responders at New York City hospitals, including NYU Langone and Mount Sinai.

Pipcorn is sending snacks to hospitals nationwide and has also partnered with the New York Food Truck Association to feed doctors, nurses, and other first responders at New York City hospitals, including NYU Langone and Mount Sinai. So Good So You: Nominate a healthcare worker and their hospital to receive care packages of wellness juices and shots. Use this survey form to submit your nomination.

Nominate a healthcare worker and their hospital to receive care packages of wellness juices and shots. Use this survey form to submit your nomination. Territory Foods: Donate meals to healthcare workers in California, New York, Virginia, DC, Texas, Maryland, and Pennsylvania here. For every two meals donated, Territory will donate an additional meal to a hospital in New York.

Donate meals to healthcare workers in California, New York, Virginia, DC, Texas, Maryland, and Pennsylvania here. For every two meals donated, Territory will donate an additional meal to a hospital in New York. The Goods Mart: Donate a Surprise Snack Box ($20-$60) to healthcare workers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, Mount Sinai, and NYU Langone.

Donate a Surprise Snack Box ($20-$60) to healthcare workers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, Mount Sinai, and NYU Langone. Verb: Healthcare workers can text 415-915-8372 to receive 12 free Verb energy bars. Verb will also donate one bar to a healthcare worker for every two bars purchased.

Restaurants and chains