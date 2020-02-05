An $8,000 cruise in France takes you to a Michelin-star restaurant every day for a week

caption The cruise takes passengers through Burgundy, France. source Shutterstock

A new cruise package will take up to 12 passengers to six different Michelin-starred restaurants across France.

The six-night voyage goes from St-Jean-de-Losne to Lyon.

Restaurants include the famous three-star Maison Lameloise in Chagny, and the three-star Georges Blanc in Vonnas.

If cruise ships conjure images of massive buffets and cafeteria-style meals for you, think again.

Luxury cruise company Belmond just announced a deliciously decadent new cruise package: The “Epicurean Burgundy: A 12-star cruise” aboard the lavish Belmond Napoléon barge.

caption The Belmond Napoléon barge can fit up to 12 passengers. source Belmond

The voyage will take guests across France, with stops at a Michelin-starred restaurant every single day.

As the name implies, the restaurants have a cumulative 12 stars. The six different restaurants on the itinerary each have at least one Michelin star, and up to three, the most Michelin stars a restaurant can earn.

From St-Jean-de-Losne to Lyon, the six-night river cruise will travel through famous wine countries like Burgundy and Beaujolais, and the barge has bicycles onboard for guests to use.

You can either charter the entire barge, which fits 12, for $96,000, or rent a cabin for $8,000 per person. Of course, this includes all meals, as well as transfers. The Napoléon has six elegant cabins with en-suite bathrooms and giant windows, as well as an outdoor hot tub on board.

The first stop is Jean-Michel Lorian’s two Michelin-starred La Côte Saint-Jacques, outside of Auxerre on the River Yonne. Dishes here are elevated classics, like egg parfait with white alba truffles.

caption La Côte Saint-Jacques is also a hotel and spa. source Belmond

Maison Lameloise in Chagny is next: the restaurant, founded in 1921, has three stars and is often considered one of the best restaurants in the world. It focuses on traditional Burgundian cuisine, with dishes like Burgundy snail tart.

On day three, passengers will disembark for a meal at Le Jardin des Ramparts, a one-star restaurant in Beaune that serves seasonal and locally-sourced cuisine.

On day four, passengers can indulge at Aux Terrasses in Tornus, which serves meals like hay-smoked pigeon.

caption Caviar and lobster tail at Maison Lameloise. source Belmond

The following day, three-Michelin-starred restaurant Georges Blanc in Vonnas will serve a dinner of reinvented French classics, like Bresse Chicken.

The trip ends with a dinner at two-starred Restaurant Paul Bocuse, where guests can order a black truffle soup that was created for French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing in 1975.

caption The Hotel-Dieu in Beaune was founded in 1443 as a hospital for the poor. source Shutterstock

But there’s more to this trip than Michelin stars. There’s also a stop at the historic Clos de Vougeot, an award-winning vineyard where monks started making wine in the 12th century, and a private tour of the stunning Hotel-Dieu in Beaune, which was founded in 1443.

Start getting your 11 best foodie friends together now: the cruise will set sail on August 9, 2020.