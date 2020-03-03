2 Ford employees in China reportedly contracted the coronavirus, and the company is restricting all travel globally

source Bogdan Cristel / Reuters

More than 3,100 people around the world have died from the coronavirus and over 92,000 have been infected.

Ford is restricting all international and domestic business travel until March 27, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Keith Naughton.

Two Ford employees in China were quarantined and are recovering from the coronavirus, company spokesperson Anderson Chan said, according to the report.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

