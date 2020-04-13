Ford slumps 6% after saying coronavirus will weigh heavily on 1st quarter sales

Ford announced Monday it expects revenue to be about $34 billion in the first quarter, down from $40.3 billion in the same time period a year ago, it said in a Monday statement.

Shares slipped as much as 6%. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings April 28.

Ford said first-quarter vehicle wholesales were down 21% on the year, “largely as a result of lower production and demand related to the coronavirus.”

Watch Ford trade live on Markets Insider.

Read more on Business Insider.

Ford stock slumped as much as 6% Monday after the company issued a dire warning about its first quarter earnings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The automaker’s revenue is expected to be about $34 billion in the first quarter, down from $40.3 billion in the same time period a year ago, it said in a Monday statement. It expects to lose about $600 million in the quarter before interest and taxes, excluding about $300 million of special items.

The company is due to report its first-quarter earnings on April 28.

Ford said that it could not accurately predict its net earnings or loss per share. It also said that first-quarter vehicle wholesales were down 21% on the year, “largely as a result of lower production and demand related to the coronavirus.”

In a separate filing with the Securities and Exchange commission, Ford said that showroom traffic at dealerships has fallen off significantly as a result of strict guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19. In addition, many dealers have temporarily suspended operations “thereby reducing the demand for our products and leading dealers to purchase fewer vehicles from us, as well as a reduction in parts and accessories sales,” the company said.

Meanwhile, despite the decrease in revenue, Ford’s production trade payables continue to come due through April, eating into cash flow, the company said. “The extent and duration of the deterioration is uncertain at this time,” Ford said.

Read more: Terri Spath’s funds kept client money safe during the coronavirus rout, financial crisis, and tech bubble. Here’s how she’s done it, and how she’s already prepared to make a killing in the aftermath.

As of Thursday, the company said it had about $30 billion in cash on its balance sheet, including $15.4 billion of proceeds from borrowings last month against two existing credit lines.

“We continue to opportunistically assess all funding options to further strengthen our balance sheet and increase liquidity to optimize our financial flexibility,” said Ford Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone, in a statement.

The company is also identifying additional operating actions to enhance its cash position, but believes it has enough cash to get it through “at least the end of the third quarter with no incremental vehicle production and wholesales or financing actions,” Stone said.

Ford’s joint ventures in China, hit earlier in the year by the coronavirus, are currently producing and wholesaling vehicles, the company said.

Ford shares have lost about 42% year-to-date through Friday’s close. In March, the automaker was cut to junk status by S&P Global Ratings.