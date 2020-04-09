In quarantine, self-optimization is out. Now I’m just pasting trash into elaborate collages while the world caves in.

caption The supermoon rises next the Empire State Building while it glows red in solidarity with those infected with coronavirus. source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

For non-essential workers all over the planet, life as they know it has ground to a halt.

Claire Lampen contemplates what it means to live in a world where optimizing your life is no longer the precious currency it once was.

Hello from the inside, which is where I live now, not just part-time but all of the time. Inside is the only place where we are theoretically safe – safer? safest? – from the coronavirus pandemic capsizing daily life; outside, New York City is empty streets, grates pulled over storefronts, and the occasional bull-horned voice commanding people to stop congregating on the corner amid an absolute cacophony of birds. It is barren out there, as close to devoid of human activity as this city could ever be.

Non-essential employees – that is, people beside doctors, nurses, first responders, mail workers, grocery store and pharmacy employees, the underpaid, often-uninsured hourly workers still asked to deliver food and Amazon orders, and many more – have nowhere to go.

Our only task is to simply stay put, occasional, crucial errands excepted. Unless you’re one of these people, all plans for the foreseeable future – work plans, life plans, travel plans, wedding plans, Saturday night plans, basically any plans that involve autonomous movement – have been wiped out by a undiscerning biological force.

caption 34th Street on April 6, 2020. source Kena Betancur/Getty Images

The feeling is surreal, like a giant hand has swooped in and snatched away the proverbial plate, piled high with obligations, and scraped its contents into the trash. There is no pressure to do anything; indeed, there is only pressure, from local and federal governments, to please – for the love of all that is other people – do nothing at all.

Even the celebrities are sealed inside their mansions and luxury apartments. Severed from the television appearances and concerts and red carpets and film sets that are their lifeblood, they are relatably unraveling on Instagram: January Jones is soaking in a “human stew” spiced with baking soda and salt; Anthony Hopkins is playing piano for his cat, and also for you, should you choose to stop by his Twitter page; Sam Neill is laundering all his sneakers and drinking a lot of wine, a familiar pastime; Rita Wilson, recent COVID-19 recoveree, is showing her followers how Chet Hanks happened.

Famous or not, many of us are out here – in here – doing the same thing: milling around, producing increasingly desperate content, grasping at any thread of self-entertainment we can, united in our cabin fever.

Those of us in this camp – a privileged camp – are alone, together. As a unit of indoor people, we are descending into collective madness as dread and uncertainty close in. The solidarity is comforting. I am not special. I am but one member of a vast community of unspecialness, populated by awkward adults attempting the dances cool quaranteens are posting to TikTok and mainlining “Love Island.”

caption 42nd Street and Third Avenue on April 5, 2020. source John Lamparski/Getty Images

For me, it’s an unfamiliar way of organizing the days, this prioritizing whatever activity props up the sagging ceiling of my stress-laden mind. Before the pandemic, time felt like a limited resource – one unfortunate side effect of charging an hourly freelance rate – and I was strategic about how I budgeted it. Watching a show at night, for instance, often meant waking up that much earlier to finish edits and drafts.

Opting not to work just a little longer came with guilt attached, as hard work is allegedly how a person advances. And when my industry is so precarious, how could I pass up income while I have it?

Socializing became a lousy math problem: with only X idle hours in a given week, how many went toward seeing people? What about cultivating the myriad hobbies that supposedly enrich a person’s inner life, even if wedging them into an already-overcrowded schedule escalates existential stress? All the expectations, both social and self-imposed, sometimes felt like the performance of wholeness, and it is difficult to be well-rounded when exhaustion has frayed all your edges.

caption Grand Central Station on March 25, 2020. source Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Now, however, I have been commanded to sit still. Mandatory isolation has neutered FOMO: there is nothing to miss out on anymore. (Well, there are Zoom parties, but those feel more skippable than the actual parties.) Free time no longer feels like a hot commodity. There will be yet more of it tomorrow – maybe, hopefully – and perhaps that helps spread pressure thin. After years of ingesting the mantra of one more email, one more group dinner, one more minute spent doing something productive, the bare minimum is all there is now.

Yes, I am bored, scrounging under the couch for pennies of diversion, but that home-bound boredom is also a luxury – recall the ER staff, the home health aides, the parents simultaneously working and home-schooling, the millions of people scrambling to file unemployment benefits in an overloaded system.

Without essential workers – people who, despite their current designation, are often underpaid and poorly protected – there would be no sitting safe at home. Many of these workers did not sign up for this: “man the registers in the case of a national emergency” probably wasn’t in the grocery store cashier’s job description, and yet, as the economy falls apart, what else is there to do? My sanitary bubble, the space I have to think about options, comes at the expense of people who did not volunteer to be here.

source Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

If you asked me a month ago what I would have done with my time in isolation, I probably would have mentioned big meaningful writing projects – books and fiction and professional aspirations that always get pushed to the backburner, things I never felt like I had the time to sit down and consider.

But now that I do, they’re not what I want. What makes me feel better: engrossing tiger documentaries, my friends’ faces on my various screens, language lessons and art projects that allow me to construct some sense of progress, some artificial forward momentum even as my daily agenda stays fixed.

Only now I feel no qualms about indulging in these legitimate and necessary diversions. They are sugar packets under a table leg, and they are keeping me somewhat stable. If I do not feed my brain small scraps of nonsense – if I do not actively corral it away from the anxiety swamp – it will consume itself. When I can’t see 24 hours ahead of me, when differentiation between days loses all meaning, productivity looks different; optimizing the situation looks exactly the same as getting through it.

caption An ambulance stops on a Brooklyn street on April 6, 2020. source Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images

The rungs on the ladder of things that matter to me rearranged themselves. No books are being written over here; instead, I am sitting on the floor, quietly trimming and pasting the disparate bits of my apartment trash into elaborate collages while the world caves in.

This is not productive, but it is. The things that bring me comfort are also the things that will keep moving me through the days, the sadness, the anxiety, the stress, the fear, with a few strings of sanity still intact. I cannot escape the mandatory pause; none of us can. All we can do, when we get to the other side, is to remember what and who we really wanted and needed when nothing was guaranteed.

Claire Lampen writes for The Cut. Her work has appeared on GQ, Vice, Vogue, Teen Vogue, New York Public Radio, and more.