A former contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ drove to another state to get her hair done, and people are furious

source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor

Former “The Bachelor” contestant Amanda Stanton infuriated fans on Monday after revealing she drove from Los Angeles to Arizona to get her hair done.

Stanton wrote in the since-expired Instagram story that she and her 8-year-old daughter avoided public restrooms on their drive to the salon, and the decision “was worth it.”

Fans expressed their concern for Stanton breaking the Los Angeles shelter-in-place order but the 30-year-old said she was “proud” of herself in another expired Instagram story.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amanda Stanton, a former contestant on “The Bachelor,” drove across state lines on Monday to get her hair done and people are furious.

In a since-expired Instagram story, the 30-year-old showed off her freshly primped hair with the caption “Drove very very far to get my hair done & may have peed on the side of a dirt road because I’m scared to use public restrooms.”

Stanton violated Los Angeles’s strict shelter-in-place orders and drove to Arizona with her eight-year-old daughter. Arizona is one of the states reopening select non-essential businesses like hair salons, nail parlors, and barber shops, and, as such, Stanton was able to legally get her roots retouched there.

The Bachelor alum defended her move in the since-expired story, saying that she didn’t regret her decision and she felt “like a new person,” reported Page Six.

After receiving backlash on her initial story, Stanton posted more shots of her hair with her daughter on Instagram with the caption “never been so early to a hair appointment in my life.” She disabled the comments on the post.

Stanton took to Instagram again on Tuesday to explain her decision to go to Arizona further, stating in another Instagram story that she and her daughter hadn’t left the house since March 14.

“There were only a few people in the salon today and I knew every single person in there very well and trusted them,” Stanton wrote.

Stanton said that she and her daughter tested negative for the coronavirus before going to Arizona, adding her to the growing list of celebrities who, without showing any symptoms, have been able to get their hands on coronavirus tests despite the scarcity.

Now that she and her daughter are back in Los Angeles, Stanton wrote they will be going back into quarantine before seeing friends and family again.

source Amanda Stanton/Instagram

Despite the explanation and disabled comments on her hair picture, Instagram users soon began to post comments on other photos.

“I just don’t believe you got tested so u can get ur hair done!? There is a shortage of tests so ppl can go back to work.. I don’t care if u go to get ur hair done as long as u are responsible, but u don’t have to lie to kick it!?!?” one user wrote on Instagram.

Another wrote: “when hair is more important than human lives ????.”

While many people voiced their criticism, some fans related to Stanton’s need for some sense of pre-coronavirus normalcy.

“You should never have to apologize to get your hair done, or even have to explain yourself. ???? Shame on those shamers!,” another user posted.

Read More:

6 states might be manipulating COVID-19 data as they reopen, reports suggest – here’s what can skew the numbers

An at-home coronavirus test just got emergency approval from the FDA, and it could return results within 3 days

The FDA ordered an at-home coronavirus testing program funded by Bill Gates to stop testing until the agency gives approval